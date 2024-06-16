After OpIndia explained how Mid-Day twisted a case of an unauthorised phone found in a counting centre to claim that the phone was used to unlock EVMs and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System using OTPs, the Election Commission of India has released a statement confirming the same. The OpIndia report pointed out how the police quotes included in the Mid-Day report only talked about entry of an unauthorised phone in the counting centre, and the claims of using the phone to unlock EVMs were completely fake and were added by the publication, the police didn’t mention it.

A press note released to the media by the District Election Officer of Mumbai Suburban District states that the incident at Mumbai North East constituency’s counting centre was about a candidate’s aide using the mobile phone of an authorised person. The ECI said that a criminal case already has been filed by the Returning Officer.

As already explained in the OpIndia report, ECI said that there is no need for an OTP (One Time Password) on mobile phones for unlocking EVM as it is non-programmable and it has no wireless communication capabilities. “It is a complete lie being spread by a newspaper, which is being used by some leaders to create false narrative,” the press note said.

Election Commission has issued a statement on alleged tampering in EVMs in the North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/DahQOzAPGf — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2024

The ECI added, ”EVMs are stand-alone devices without any wired or wireless connectivity with units outside EVM system. Advance technical features and robust administrative safeguards are in place to rule out any possibility of manipulation. Safeguards include conducting every thing in the presence of candidates or their agents.”

Responding to the Mid-Day claim of the same phone used to unlock the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, ECI said that counting of ETPBS happens in physical form (paper Ballots) and not electronics as being spread through the false narratives.

Notably, in ETPBS, the ballots are sent in electronic form to service voters in an electronic form. The voters need to download and print the forms, mark their vote and send the ballots via post. This printed ballot papers are counted at the beginning of the counting process.

The ECI added, “every counting sheet at every table for ETPBS and EVM counting and postal Ballot Counting (including ETPBS) is signed by counting agents after due diligence. “

The press note says that Returning Officer Vandana Suryavanshi has already issued a notice to Mid-Day newspaper for spreading disinformation about the EVM and creating doubts in the Indian Electoral System.