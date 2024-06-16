On Sunday (16th June), the Telangana Police took BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh in custody from the airport when he was en route to Medak. He was slated to meet the party’s state unit who were attacked by goons over the issue of cow protection.

Taking to X, he informed about the development and wrote, “Arrested by Telangana Police at the airport while on the way to Medak to meet @BJP4Telangana Karyakartas who were attacked by goons.”

Arrested by Telangana Police at the airport while on the way to Medak to meet @BJP4Telangana Karyakartas who were attacked by goons.@narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/oikZn0K4m8 pic.twitter.com/qY0csXAxpg — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 16, 2024

He earlier stated that he would visit the hospital in Medak and meet Gaurakshaks who were attacked by the goons. Following the development, members of the BJP and BJYM (the party’s youth wing) staged a protest after which the Police arrested them. The BJP leader Singh accused the Medak Police of taking one-sided action and supporting the attackers.

In another post, he wrote, “Yesterday in Medak, some goons attacked Gau Rakshaks while they were performing Gau Raksha. Medak Police has one-sidedly supported the attackers. All BJP and BJYM Karyakartas have been arrested by the police while the attackers roam freely. Today, I will visit the hospital and meet the Gau Rakshaks who were attacked and injured by the goons.”

Yesterday in Medak, some goons attacked Gau Rakshaks while they were performing Gau Raksha.



Medak Police has one-sidedly supported the attackers.



All BJP and BJYM Karyakartas have been arrested by the police while the attackers roam freely.



Today, I will visit the hospital and… — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 16, 2024

It is pertinent to note that clashes erupted between two communities over the alleged illegal transport of cows on Saturday. The Police imposed Section 144 near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana. Notably, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people in an area, is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.

Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said, “The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now.”

A few persons have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the senior police officer said.

According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest.

Swamy said, “The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked.”

(With Inputs from ANI)