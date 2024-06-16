Sunday, June 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Pamphlets asking for cow sacrifice issued in Bharuch ahead of Eid, Islamic organisation...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Pamphlets asking for cow sacrifice issued in Bharuch ahead of Eid, Islamic organisation apologises after Hindus protested and demanded action

OpIndia contacted Amod Police Station in Bharuch to get more information about this matter. It was stated that action is being taken in this matter and only after that, any information can be given.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: Pamphlets with an appeal to sacrifice cows issued in Bharuch’s Amod ahead of Eid, Islamic organisation apologises after outrage
Gujarat: Pamphlets with an appeal to sacrifice cows issued in Bharuch’s Amod ahead of Eid, Islamic organisation apologises after outrage (Image Source - Image from Viral posts on X, and OpIndia Gujarati)
9

Ahead of Eid al Adha, image of a pamphlet is going viral on social media, which is said to have been issued by the Bharuch-based Islamic organisation Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khawaja in Amod village. The pamphlet circulating on social media ahead of Bakrid explains how to slaughter an animal (how to offer Qurbani according to Islam).

The pamphlet, written mostly in Urdu, also mentions cows along with other animals, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, and sparking an outrage on social media. The Hindu community has demanded strict action in this matter. However, the organisation later issued an apology and said that cows would not be slaughtered.

‘Kurbanino Tariko’ (methodology for Qurbani – animal slaughter) is written at the top of the viral pamphlet. Below that, it provides information about placing the sacrificial animal facing the Kaaba Sharif and performing ‘Zabah’ by quickly cutting the throat with a sharp knife while placing the person’s leg on the animal’s side. It also included the prayer to be recited during this process. The pamphlet mentions that if it is one’s own sacrifice, a specific prayer should be recited, and if it is for someone else, a different prayer should be recited.

The pamphlet mentions cow while issuing instructions on how to cut an animal’s neck

Further, Kalimas (verses) are written in Arabic on the pamphlet. Below that, it is written, ‘After reciting the Kalima, mention the name of the person for whom the sacrifice is being made, and if it is a large animal like a camel, cow, or buffalo, then mention the names of all the participants.’ After the mention of the cow, it is written that during the throat-cutting (Zabah), at least four and no less than three veins of the animal’s neck should be cut. It then directs to wait until the animal is cold before proceeding with further cutting or skinning.

The Islamic organisation apologised after the Hindu community outraged

After the pamphlet giving instructions on cow sacrifice went viral, there was an outburst of anger among the local Hindu community. Local Hindu activists also brought this matter to the attention of the Amod police. Additionally, after the pamphlet went viral sparking outrage among the Hindu community, an apology letter in the name of Abdurrahim Jibawa Rathod of Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khwaja in Amod also started circulating on social media. It states, “Due to an error, cow sacrifice was mentioned in an image that was released. Sacrifices will be made for animals other than cows. We apologize if this mistakenly written text has hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Meanwhile, OpIndia contacted Amod Police Station in Bharuch to get more information about this matter. It was stated that action is being taken in this matter and only after that, any information can be given. Moreover, Darul Uloom Barakat-e-Khawajani Masjid Raza was also approached but contact could not be established.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCow slaughter India; cow slaughter gujarat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Election Commission confirms OpIndia explanation of how Mid-Day report claiming EVM unlocked by phone is fake and it is a case of unauthorised phone...

OpIndia Staff -

Historical correction? NCERT erases reference to disputed Babri, calls it ‘3 domed structure’ built at the birthplace of Shri Ram

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: After the murder of a Maulana in Pratapgarh, an Islamist mob targets Hindu families and tries to storm their houses, Many Brahmins...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pakistan: While authorities allow Muslims to abduct and marry underage Hindu girls, they step in to save a minor Muslim girl from forced marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Attack on EVMs resumes after Mid-Day claimed a phone was used to unlock EVMs, here is how the report is completely fake and misleading

Raju Das -

Telangana: Police arrest T Raja Singh, prevent him from meeting Gaurakshaks assaulted by goons in Medak

OpIndia Staff -

‘Huge sweeping generalisation, happy to give tutorial’: Ex-BJP Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Elon Musk after he calls for elimination of EVMs

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Barber Mohammed Zaid spits and rubs saliva on the face of customer, arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who attacked India without proof over a Khalistani’s death, now says he wants to work with India

OpIndia Staff -

Please forgive me, I won’t do it again: Cow smuggler Sufiyan attempts to abscond on bike after firing at police, gets shot in leg...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com