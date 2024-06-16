Ahead of Eid al Adha, image of a pamphlet is going viral on social media, which is said to have been issued by the Bharuch-based Islamic organisation Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khawaja in Amod village. The pamphlet circulating on social media ahead of Bakrid explains how to slaughter an animal (how to offer Qurbani according to Islam).

The pamphlet, written mostly in Urdu, also mentions cows along with other animals, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, and sparking an outrage on social media. The Hindu community has demanded strict action in this matter. However, the organisation later issued an apology and said that cows would not be slaughtered.

‘Kurbanino Tariko’ (methodology for Qurbani – animal slaughter) is written at the top of the viral pamphlet. Below that, it provides information about placing the sacrificial animal facing the Kaaba Sharif and performing ‘Zabah’ by quickly cutting the throat with a sharp knife while placing the person’s leg on the animal’s side. It also included the prayer to be recited during this process. The pamphlet mentions that if it is one’s own sacrifice, a specific prayer should be recited, and if it is for someone else, a different prayer should be recited.

The pamphlet mentions cow while issuing instructions on how to cut an animal’s neck

Further, Kalimas (verses) are written in Arabic on the pamphlet. Below that, it is written, ‘After reciting the Kalima, mention the name of the person for whom the sacrifice is being made, and if it is a large animal like a camel, cow, or buffalo, then mention the names of all the participants.’ After the mention of the cow, it is written that during the throat-cutting (Zabah), at least four and no less than three veins of the animal’s neck should be cut. It then directs to wait until the animal is cold before proceeding with further cutting or skinning.

Pamphlets with an appeal to sacrifice cows were issued by Darul Ulum Khwaja, Bharuch. Guj Police arrested the key person.



Just see how they're trying to provoke Hindus by hurting their sentiments intentionally… pic.twitter.com/AWhIxJaymp — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 16, 2024

Gujarat: Pamphlets with an appeal to sacrifice cows were issued by Darul Ulum Khwaja, Bharuch.



They know it is against the law and it will create Communal disharmony, still they do because they want riots and blame Hindus globally. pic.twitter.com/MzQ7uVVyTV — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) June 16, 2024

The Islamic organisation apologised after the Hindu community outraged

After the pamphlet giving instructions on cow sacrifice went viral, there was an outburst of anger among the local Hindu community. Local Hindu activists also brought this matter to the attention of the Amod police. Additionally, after the pamphlet went viral sparking outrage among the Hindu community, an apology letter in the name of Abdurrahim Jibawa Rathod of Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khwaja in Amod also started circulating on social media. It states, “Due to an error, cow sacrifice was mentioned in an image that was released. Sacrifices will be made for animals other than cows. We apologize if this mistakenly written text has hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Meanwhile, OpIndia contacted Amod Police Station in Bharuch to get more information about this matter. It was stated that action is being taken in this matter and only after that, any information can be given. Moreover, Darul Uloom Barakat-e-Khawajani Masjid Raza was also approached but contact could not be established.