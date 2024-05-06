On Monday (6th May), OpIndia accessed an email sent to University students, revealing their plan at the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, to hold a ‘mourning’ for the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the sarcastically drafted email, the students have written an obituary for the ECI, alluding to the allegations made by the opposition and its ecosystem that the ECI, as a constitutional body, has failed to provide a ‘level playing field‘.

Additionally, they have hailed ex-journalist turned YouTuber from Bihar (a reference to Ravish Kumar) and German Citizen Dhruv Rathee as the final torchbearers, safeguarding India’s democracy.

According to the content of the e-mail accessed by OpIndia, the students have planned to hold a “mourning” for the ECI at 11:05 am tomorrow (7th May).

The content of the E-mail furthers allegations refuted several times

Writing an obituary for the Constitutional body, the e-mail reads, “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the passing of a constitutional body very near and dear to our hearts: the Independent Election Commission of India.”

However, the allegations are false and misleading. They are attempts to spread misinformation and smear the polling body. The SC’s order, which temporarily included CJI in the selection process, also allowed the Parliament of India to come up with a law for the same. It was clearly mentioned that the March 2023 order, which included the CJI in the selection committee, was valid only till the parliament brought a law in this regard.

As per the SC directive, the Modi government passed a bill for the selection of election commissioners in the Parliament. As per the law, the officials are selected by the President of India on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister as chairman, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a union cabinet minister that the Prime Minister would nominate. Furthermore, on 21st March, 2024, the top court refused to stay the appointment of Election Commissioners or stay the legislation.

Nonetheless, the e-mail further reads, “The grapevine has it that it has been dead for a long time now, but for the bereavement it would have caused our great nation, our Hon’ble Union Government could not bring itself to tell us of this profound loss. Our deepest respects to them.”

Alleging wrongdoings in the ongoing legal proceedings against some of the leaders or parties of the I.N.D.I. alliance, the e-mail sarcastically paints that the opposition is systematically being crushed, furthering the boogie of “death of democracy”.

It reads, “The entire nation is in a state of sorrow, Many leaders of the nation are voluntarily giving up candidacies in the upcoming general elections to pay their respects to the Election Commission. Many leaders, Including Delhi’s own Chief Minister (a frequent guest of our valedictory ceremonies and the person we have to thank for our construction funds), were so deeply moved by this tragedy that they voluntarily submitted themselves to ED custody as a mark of respect, A prominent political party, we are told, sealed its own bank account and refused to spend any money from its party account in the upcoming general elections to pay Its respects.”

Hailing Ravish Kumar and Dhruv Rathee as the torchbearers, safeguarding India’s democracy, it further states, “The Election Commission of India is survived by a (semi-independent judiciary, the ghost of a Vigilance Commission, an ex-journalist-turned-YouTuber from the State of Bihar, and some German guy called Dhruv Rathee.”

It concludes, “To mourn this loss, we are holding a gathering near Amul at 11:05 am tomorrow (7 May), We request everyone to be there. Preferably wear white or black to show respect to the dead. Thank you.”

Some of the students of the NLU Delhi had actively supported the anti-CAA protests

It is pertinent to note that some of the students of National Law University Delhi had actively supported the anti-CAA protests that turned violent in many parts of India and had extended solidarity with students of AMU and Jamia Milia Islamia who are accused of spreading falsehoods and fanning and orchestrating violent protests to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

In December 2019, students and alumni of National Law University Delhi had issued a statement. In the statement, they alleged that the CAA arbitrarily discriminates among ‘illegal migrants’ on the grounds of religion, country of origin, and date of entry into India. The statement also accused the Delhi Police of aggravating the situation by firing bullets and shelling tear gas bombs at so-called unarmed protesters “in the garb of responding to the violence”.

Additionally, in December 2022, Project 39A, an initiative of NLU Delhi organised a guest lecture by the convicted assassin of India’s Former PM Rajiv Gandhi at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, linked to The Hindu’s N Ram. After massive backlash, the “guest lecture” was later held online.