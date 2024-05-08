Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Teachers won’t be able to use cell phones, action to be taken if they go to worship or offer namaz while on duty: Rajasthan School Education Minister

"Everyone is trying to improve the environment in the school so that no teacher leaves the school during school hours in the name of worship or to offer Namaz. If he or she has to go, he or she should take a leave. It will be recorded in the register that the teacher has taken a leave," Dilawar said.

Madan Dilawar has adopted a tough stance regarding the concerns of teachers leaving the school and using cell phones while on duty. He is serving as School Education and Panchayati Raj Department Minister in the government of Rajasthan. According to him, teachers would no longer be permitted to use cell phones and suffer consequences if they left the institution’s premises to worship or for Namaz during working hours without notifying their higher authorities. The teachers could face suspension and even dismissal if they did not adhere to the fresh regulations.

On 6th May, Dilawar stated that schools were trying to abide by the previous directives, guidelines and rules in this respect and declared, “Everyone is trying to improve the environment in the school so that no teacher leaves the school during school hours in the name of worship or to offer Namaz. If he or she has to go, he or she should take a leave. It will be recorded in the register that the teacher has taken a leave. Otherwise, if any teacher leaves the school without notice, action will be taken against him or her. The teacher can either be suspended or dismissed.”

While decrying mobile as a “disease” he also pointed out that a large number of educators at the school are constantly using their phones to access social media or the share market. “No one will take the mobile phone inside the school. Even if they carry it by mistake then they will have to deposit it with the school principal. Only the school principal is allowed to carry a cell phone in the school.”

He added, “Mobile phones have become a disease. School teachers, be it male or female, they keep watching the stock market. Don’t know what things they keep seeing.” Furthermore, he promised that government school playground encroachments would be eliminated. He assured, “Work has been started on this and efforts are also being made to bring quality in education by resolving all issues.”

(With inputs from ANI)

