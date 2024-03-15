Friday, March 15, 2024
Punjab Police goes to Jammu to arrest YouTuber for exposing the alleged prostitution ring near AAP MLA’s University, returns empty-handed

The Punjab police's arbitrary action was deliberated by a video that the YouTuber published on his YouTube channel exposing an alleged prostitution ring near Punjab's Lovely Professional University, owned by businessman and AAP MLA Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Punjba police that went to arrest YouTuber Nikhil Singh return empty handed
Punjab police failed to arrest YouTuber Nikhil Singh who goes by the name “Desi Dude With Sign” on social media. BJP leader Tajjinder Singh Bagga took to X on March 15, to inform how Jammu Police stopped Punjab Police and released Nikhil Singh from Punjab police custody.

On March 3, 2023, the Punjab police went to the YouTuber’s residence in Jammu to arrest him after he had published a video on his YouTube channel exposing an alleged prostitution ring near Punjab’s Lovely Professional University, owned by businessman and AAP MLA Ashok Kumar Mittal.

On March 7, the YouTuber had in a series of posts, which he titled: Punjab police tried to kidnap me from Jammu, lamented the arbitrary actions taken against him by Punjab police acting at the behest of the AAP government. He alleged that neither his name nor his channel’s name was on the copy of the FIR that the Punjab police had brought with them when they went to arrest him on March 3 at 7 in the morning. The Punjab police, he said, understood that obtaining bail on Sunday wouldn’t be possible, so they deliberately chose that day to arrive at his house to arrest him.

Notably, on 3rd March, a team of Punjab police reached the residence of YouTuber Nikhil Singh who goes by the name “Desi Dude With Sign” on social media at around 8 AM. At that time, Nikhil was not at home and his family members were informed that the police reached his house based on an FIR under Section 295A, 153, 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has been registered in Satnampura Police Station in district Kapurthala, Punjab. The FIR had a mention of a video that Nikhil published on his YouTube channel exposing an alleged prostitution ring near Lovely Professional University.

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter. 

Notably, the FIR did not mention Nikhil’s name or the name of his channel anywhere. The clip of the video mentioned in the FIR was posted by Nikhil on his YouTube channel on 29th February.

In the video, Nikhil raised concerns over the alleged prostitution ring rampant near the Law Gate of Lovely Professional University, where Nikhil himself earned his degree. In the video, he also raised the question of why there were four liquor stores nearby the area where hundreds of LPU students were living. He pointed out that LPU’s founder is Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and urged the state government to take immediate steps to curb the problem of anti-social activities around the college. OpIndia could not independently verify Nikhil’s claims.

