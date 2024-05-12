Youtuber and ‘journalist’ Ajit Anjum who is popular for his unabashed support to the opposition, particularly the Congress party was left red-faced when an Amethi voter showed him the mirror. The video was uploaded on 11th May on his official YouTube channel. He was in the former Gandhi bastion to ‘find out’ about the pulse of the voters when he encountered an elderly couple on a bike. Ajit Anjum asked the man, “Who is contesting from Congress,” to which he replied, “We don’t even know who is their candidate.”

Ajit Anjum then tried to inform him and stated, “Kishori Lal Sharma is fighting this time instead of Rahul Gandhi.” The man who appeared to have recognised the true intentions of the ‘journalist’ remarked, “I am not aware of all this. I only know that you are from the Congress and that is fine,” leaving the latter embarrassed who, however, tried to save face and claimed, “I am a journalist. I don’t belong to any party. I am only here to know the opinion of the public.”

Ajit Anjum had stopped the man on the road who was riding a motorcycle to talk about the elections. The man named Ramprakash, who is a voter from Amethi, said that it is uncertain, and there is a possibility that Congress may win, but only god knows what will be the result. A woman riding pillion with the man also said that voting results depend on luck, and nobody knows who will win.

When Ajit Anjum asked Ramprakash who is the Congress candidate this time, both the man and the woman said they didn’t know. They added that they are lifelong Congress voters, and they vote for Congress no matter the chance of the party’s win. When Anjum asked why they vote for Congress, he said he is Congress voter and it is his decision.

Ajit Anjum has been visiting various places and meeting people to talk about the elections. He has posted several videos on his YouTube channel. From the videos, it is clear that it is a direct contest between Congress and BJP. People voting for BJP talked about works done by Smriti Irani and BJP, most Congress supporters said that they are traditional Congress voters.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to fight from Rae Bareilly after his mother Sonia Gandhi vacated the seat and opted to enter the parliament through Rajya Sabha. The Congress and its ecosystem created much anticipation over Amethi but the party announced the candidature of Kishori Lal Sharma, ending the overhype. Amethi will go to vote on 20th May.

Interestingly, the couple stated that their family has been a Congress voter for generations and perhaps this accounted for the man’s ability to identify Ajit Anjum as a fellow loyalist. Notably, this is not the first time he has been called out for his unabashed biased view which he disseminates in the guise of independent media. He was recently forced to flee in a car after being questioned about his dubious journalistic practices. He was seen stepping out of a vehicle and shouting at other journalists, “You are bhakts of Asaram Bapu,” to which they responded with, “Why did you defame a girl? How much did you receive for discrediting her,” in a video that went popular online last month. The only thing then left to him was to drive away from the location after getting humiliated publically.

A post with Ajit Anjum’s name went viral during the last Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in which he declared to sell “pakodas” if Yogi Adityanath came to power. After the latter was elected chief minister for the second time in a row, people began calling the Youtuber “Pakoda King” and told him to make good on his promise. However, noticing the growing trolling, he alleged that the post was fabricated and intended to defame him.

After Yogi Aditynaath announced the “Mega Vaccination Drive” also known as “Vaccine Mahaabhiyan” which commenced on 1st July 2021 and aimed to deliver nine crore doses within three months, Ajit Anjum challenged the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in a video posted on his YouTube channel on 2nd July 2021 claiming that he would salute him ten times if the state met its goal. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh reached the significant milestone on 25th September, before the third month’s end when it delivered 10.02 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The episode once again proved how political workers like Ajit Anjum, who pose as journalists, can play dirty politics even in the face of pandemics that endanger the lives of millions of Indians.

Ajit Anjum was gathering information on public sentiment in Kolkata in 2021 ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections but failed miserably to keep his political inclinations from influencing his reporting. He followed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s lead even going so far as to claim that ‘Jai Siya Ram’ was acceptable but ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was not.

He alleged, “Jai Shri Ram is a political slogan and Jai Jai Siya Ram, it is something we have heard since childhood. Mandirs never used to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ not even in Ayodhya,” while taking to an individual who noted that there was no difference between ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’ when the Youtuber took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party and opined that he believed that no political party should use ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in their political rallies.

These are only a few examples of the skewed perspective of a prominent pillar of ‘free media.’ Only the BJP and Narendra Modi, according to Ajit Anjum and his ilk, are in power as they enjoy the patronage of other political parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and All India Trinamool Congress, among others. They go to great lengths to pretend to be impartial while utterly failing to convince the Indian masses of their sincerity.