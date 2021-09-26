As of September 25, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the milestone of administering a total of 10.02 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced “Mega Vaccination Drive” or “Vaccine Mahaabhiyan” from July 1, under which the target was to administer nine crore doses by the end of three months. The target has already been achieved before the end of the third month.

Total doses administered in UP by September 25. Source: CoWin Dashboard.

Notably, on July 2, alleged journalist Ajit Anjum had published a video on his YouTube channel in which he had challenged CM Yogi that if the state achieves the target, he will salute CM 10 times.

In the video, he had said, “The UP government has claimed that the Mega Vaccination Drive would start in UP for three months from July 1. Under that mega vaccination drive, ten lakh people will get vaccinated every day. According to that, there is a plan to vaccinate 10 lakh people, i.e. three crore in a month and nine crore people in 3 months.”

Coming to the achievement of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, the state has achieved the milestone and became the first state to administer ten crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Maharashtra, the state at second position in terms of doses administered, is almost two crore doses behind UP. CM Yogi published a tweet about the achievement and said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tireless efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the state has administered over ten crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get ‘Vaccine of Victory’…”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व @UPGovt के अथक प्रयासों का सुफल है कि प्रदेश में 10 करोड़ से अधिक कोविड टीके का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।



यह उपलब्धि प्रतिबद्ध स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व अनुशासित नागरिकों को समर्पित है।



आप भी लगवाएं ‘टीका जीत का’… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2021

As the state has completed the target in the stipulated time frame, people have sought a follow-up video from Ajit Anjum saluting CM Yogi ten times for the achievement. Twitter user Jay shared a snippet of Anjum’s video and said, “Today UP has accomplished the target of 10 crore vaccines, there are still 5 days left in 3 months and according to the average 10 lakh doses per day, 9 crore vaccines should have been administered by the end of three months. Now let’s see Ajit Anjum, Do you have the guts to make a video saluting CM Yogi or not? Will wait Anjum ji.

आज यूपी ने १० करोड़ के टार्गेट को पूरा किया ३ महीने होने में अभी ५ दिन बाकी हैं और और एवरेज १० लाख के हिसाब से ३ महीने में ९ करोड़ टीके लग गए। अब देखते हैं @ajitanjum जी में सलाम करते हुए वीडियो बनाने की हिम्मत हैं या नहीं। इंतज़ार रहेगा अंजुम जी। pic.twitter.com/mqWE9wJip6 — Jay 🇮🇳 (@Junkie4News_) September 25, 2021

Quoting Jay, former bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit questioned Anjum and said, “When are you putting a video saluting Yogi? 9 crore doses have been administered and 5 days are left for your challenge!”

Hello @ajitanjum योगी को सलाम करते हुए video कब डाल रहे हो? हो गाए ९ करोड़ टीके और अभी ५ दिन बाक़ी हैं तुम्हारे challenge के! https://t.co/rUod7wa32f — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) September 25, 2021

Journalist Ashok Shrivastav said, “If he releases a video saluting Yogi ji, then someone should also tell me as I am blocked.”

ये भूत-प्रेत वाले भूतकाल के संपादक अगर अपने दर्द को दबा कर योगी जी को सलाम करते हुए वीडियो जारी कर दें तो हमें भी बता देना कोई ।क्योंकि हमें तो ब्लॉक कर रखा है। https://t.co/bp7j0JtKHT — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) September 25, 2021

