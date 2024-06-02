Two terrorists who opened fire in Kathua village, Jammu and Kashmir, late last night were killed in an encounter on Wednesday (12th June). A paramilitary soldier is also said to have lost his life meanwhile in the exchange of fire.

As per the initial reports, two encounters that began overnight in Jammu continued into the morning. This included one at Doda where five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were injured during an attack on an army base.

Just two days before the two terrorist attacks in Jammu, a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists in Reasi, killing nine people. Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, who is leading anti-terrorist operations in Kathua, provided details of the encounters early this morning. “Two terrorists have been neutralized; search operation underway in the area,” he confirmed.

#WATCH | On Kathua anti-terror operation, Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu says, "Two terorrists have been neutralised; search operation underway in the area." pic.twitter.com/qyOvps0GMO — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Regarding the Doda incident, he stated that terrorists opened fire on a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in the Chattargala area late last night. He stated that a clash is currently taking place between security troops and terrorists in the higher altitudes. Security Forces are also said to have recovered jackets and magazines belonging to terrorists in Harinagar, Kathua during an anti-terror operation.

#WATCH | J&K | Security Forces have recovered jackets and magazines belonging to terrorists in Harinagar, Kathua during an anti-terror operation



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/3gJA0U1G1R — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

According to authorities, two terrorists were involved in the Kathua attack last evening, with one dead late at night. The second terrorist, armed with a US-made M4 carbine assault rifle, was found holed up in the jungle and was killed this morning.

#BREAKING: Second Terrorist killed in the ongoing Kathua encounter of J&K, US made M4 Carbine recovered from the neutralised terrorist. Quite an indication of terrorists being most likely from Pakistani terror group Jaish e Muhammad. Similar weapons used in Reasi terror attack. pic.twitter.com/0SiIAdiWVc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2024

According to the authorities, the terrorists made requests for water from many houses and then opened fire when some villagers raised the alarm out of suspicion. According to Jain, one civilian suffered injuries during the firing, and allegations that three persons died in the Kathua attack are false.

“There are rumors that many people are injured and three are dead. But only one civilian was injured, other than this all information regarding hostages being held and death, are rumors,” he said. The security officer killed in the clash belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ADGP Jain also referred to the Kathua incident as a “fresh infiltration” and pointed to Pakistan without mentioning it. “Our aggressive neighbor is always attempting to undermine our country’s peaceful environment. “This (Hiranagar Terror Attack) appears to be a new infiltration,” he stated.

Jammu has remained high on the terror radar, with these strikes coming from places that are known to be terrorist-free.

Two days earlier, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori cave temple in Reasi was attacked. The terrorists opened fire after the bus driver refused to deboard the passengers, but he lost control and plummeted down the gorge, reported the bus company management. The tragedy resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. Officials claim the attack was carried out at the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza.