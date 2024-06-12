After Reasi and Kathua, terrorists attacked a temporary Indian Army operating base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda area on Tuesday, June 11. This is the third such attack in the Jammu region in the last three days.

Operations are underway. One terrorist was neutralised, and a civilian was injured. Five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were injured in the shootout.

On the Doda incident, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation said that late last night, terrorists opened fire on a police and Rashtriya Rifles combined team at an army base in the Chattargala area. An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in the higher reaches, he said.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain gives update about terror attack in Kathua & Doda of J&K. 1 terrorist killed in Kathua. 1 more terrorist likely in hiding, search ops launched by forces. 1 civilian injured. In Doda 4 RR & J&K Police Naka came under attack by terrorists. 2 soldiers injured. pic.twitter.com/q0DmyNg4bv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 11, 2024

“One terrorist was neutralised, and one civilian was injured but is now out of danger. The operation is still ongoing, and senior officers are at the spot,” he added.

This terrorist attack in the Doda district occurred just hours after terrorists opened fire on a house in the Hiranagar area of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, one of the two terrorists who engaged in the attack in Kathua yesterday night has been killed. Drones are currently being used by security personnel in Kathua’s Hiranagar area to search for the second one.

According to the authorities, the locals became suspicious of the terrorists after they asked for water from multiple homes, and they resorted to shooting when someone raised an alarm.

Denying media reports that three people died in the Kathua attack, Jain confirmed that one civilian was injured in the firing.

“There are rumours that many people are injured and three are dead. But only one civilian was injured, other than this all information regarding hostages being held and death, are rumours,” he said.

The Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone called the Kathua attack a “fresh infiltration” and hinted at Pakistan without explicitly naming it.

The first attack was on June 9, Sunday, at Reasi when the terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus veered off the road and fell into the steep valley. At least 10 people, including a child and three women, were killed and more than 40 others were injured in the deadly attack.