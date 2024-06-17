Monday, June 17, 2024
Bengal: 5 persons dead, over 20 injured after goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express in Darjeeling

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X.

Kanchenjunga Express accident in Darjeeling
 At least five passengers were killed and over 20 people sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday, police said.

“Five passengers have died and 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express,” said Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendant of Police (SP) Darjeeling Police.

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer – Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing.

“Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station.

Visuals from the site showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air.

Sources in the Railways said that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express.

The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also reached the site of the mishap.

Officials are reviewing the situation, the Railway officials said.

The accident took place at Rangapani area in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the accident took place in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train,” Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

“The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,” the West Bengal chief minister said.

