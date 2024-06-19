On 18th June, Canadian Parliament observed a moment of silence to honor Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was murdered in Surrey, British Columbia last year. While the Canadian parliament honored a terrorist by observing a minute of silence, pro-Khalistani elements observed the same by running a mock trial against Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Indian consulate.

Amidst the drama running in Canada, a two-month-old interview of a former Sikh Bob Rai started to make rounds on social media with investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan. During the interview, Rai said that Nijjar was nothing more than a gangster and he was killed as a result of a gang war. Notably, pro-Khalistani elements and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have accused India of killing Najjar.

During the interview, Bob Rai, a former Sikh, talked about the Khalistani movement and its implications in Canada and the United States. He described the movement’s non-binding referendum in Sacramento as a deflection tactic by organizations like Sikhs for Justice, aimed at collecting donations by misleading new immigrants.

According to Rai, Khalistani elements distort the Sikh religion leading to violence and hatred against Hindus and India. He also highlighted the 1985 Air India bombing in which over 300 lives were lost, most of whom were Canadians. He pointed out that the bombing is celebrated by radicals very often. Rai urged Sikhs not to support criminal organizations like Sikhs for Justice which continue to fuel the Khalistani movement in Canada and the US. He also called for government vigilance against these groups due to their history of violence and manipulation.

Speaking about Hardeep Singh Nijjar, He said that Nijjar was a questionable character who gained control over a Gurdwara in British Columbia. He argued that Nijjar was a gangster and was eliminated by other gangsters in Canada. He said, “Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a questionable character who gained control over a Sikh temple in British Columbia. He was a gangster eliminated by other gangsters in Canada. His murder created an uproar in Canada, and these nefarious Sikh organizations began slandering India, even making the prime minister of Canada claim that the Indian government was involved in his murder.”

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

"He was just a gangster and he was eliminated by other gangsters," answers a former Sikh who grew up within the community in British Colombia.



When asked about credibility in the New York indictment where Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, was accused of plotting to kill Khalistani terrorist and founder of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, he said, “There is no mention of Hardeep Nijjar. If he is connected to the New York indictment, it will also be linked to organized Sikh religious gangs operating as charities in Canada.”

Lawrance Bishnoi gang-linked men arrested in Nijjar’s murder

Notably, four persons identified as nationals Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were arrested by Canadian investigating agencies in May 2024. These accused were allegedly linked to the Lawrance Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is a notorious criminal currently in an Indian prison and runs his syndicate from jail. While gang-related arrests in Nijjar’s murder happened in May, Rai’s statement that Nijjar was killed in a gang war came in April making it evident that the possibility of his murder being a gang-related assassination evident.

The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Canada’s politically motivated accusations against India

On 18th June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Canada. Khalistani elements accused India of killing Najjar. Almost three months after the murder, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes shocking accusations against India in Canada’s Parliament. In his statement, Trudeau claimed that there were “credible allegations” against India. Following the accusations, Canada immediately expelled the top Indian diplomat.

In retaliation, India rejected the claims calling them absurd, and expelled Canadian diplomats with immediate effect. From that day, the snowball rolled in a way that the relationship between Canada and India got worse. In October, India asked around 40 Canadian diplomats and their families to leave the country which they did by the end of the month. Furthermore, India has remained strong on its stand that no Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder. So far, Canada has failed to provide any credible evidence against India that links any Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar had a questionable past with Canada

While Canada claims that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was its citizen, it has to be noted that Nijjar escaped India on a fake passport and entered Canada in the 1990s. After entering Canada on false identity, Nijjar attempted for years to gain Canadian citizenship but failed. However, after his murder, Canada openly claimed that he was granted citizenship years before India requested his extradition. Najjar was a designated terrorist in India. In Canada, he was linked to the terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice and was the leading man to organize so-called referendum voting in different regions.