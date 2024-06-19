On 18th June, Canadian Parliament observed a one-minute silence to mark the first death anniversary of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the House of Commons. Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Nijjar was killed on 18th June 2023. He was one of the 40 designated terrorists whose names appeared in a list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Notably, four Indian nationals Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh have been arrested for killing Najjar. They were allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrests were made in May 2024.

The moment of silence was observed after the question period on 18th June. Calling the members to observe a moment of silence, Speaker Greg Fergus said, “I understand there is an agreement to observe a moment of silence in memory of Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassinated in Surrey, British Columbia, one year ago today. I now invite all of the members to rise.”

Khalistanis in Canada hold mock hearing, charge PM Modi for Nijjar’s death

On the other hand, pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada observed Nijjar’s death anniversary by creating a mock court to hear the case of Nijjar’s murder against Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The fake court hearing was held on Howe Street, near the Indian consulate in Vancouver. The mock trial included a jury made up of actors and a judge donning a white curly wig. An effigy of PM Modi dressed in prison stripes was brought to the fake court in a makeshift cage before the trial began. Interestingly, the photograph of PM Modi they used on the effigy donned a tilak pointing out towards his Hindu identity.

Jatinder Singh, a member of Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice accused PM Modi of “executing” Nijjar. He said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This crime was against a Canadian citizen and it was perpetrated on Canadian soil, however, the conspiracy and ultimate responsibility were hatched thousands and thousands of kilometres away in India.”

The mockery of freedom of speech and expression in the form of a mock court trial against PM Modi took place next to the Indian Consulate building which was guarded by several police officials. Speaking to media Jatinder Singh claimed that the aim of the mock trial against PM Modi was to send a message to India that the issue of Nijjar’s murder was not going away. “When you ask for independence and sovereignty, there’s always a risk. We must continue because if we don’t, then our children will also face the same danger, as their children, and their children. We must stop this danger to our people,” he said.

Observing silence in the parliament and allowing a fake trial to be run against PM Modi happened days after the Canadian Prime Minister said in a statement that Canada was willing to work with India on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

Murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Canada’s politically motivated accusations against India

On 18th June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Canada. Khalistani elements accused India of killing Najjar. Almost three months after the murder, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau make shocking accusations against India in Canada’s Parliament. In his statement, Trudeau claimed that there were “credible allegations” against India. Following the accusations, Canada immediately expelled the top Indian diplomat.

In retaliation, India rejected the claims calling them absurd and expelled Canadian diplomats with immediate effect. From that day, the snowball rolled in a way that the relationship between Canada and India got worse. In October, India asked around 40 Canadian diplomats and their families to leave the country which they did by the end of the month. Furthermore, India has remained strong on its stand that no Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder. So far, Canada has failed to provide any credible evidence against India that links any Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada celebrated Nazi soldier

Nijjar is not the only terrorist or criminal that Canada has celebrated in its parliament. On 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran who fought for “Ukrainian independence” against Russian aggressors. This is how the speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, introduced him. The 98-year-old war veteran, however, was a member of a SS unit, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”, established in 1943 by the Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present during the occasion.

Notably, SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany and was primarily responsible for tunning Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted. A controversy erupted by the move leading to Speaker resigning from his post. Notably, Canada has given shelter to many war criminals, terrorists and gangsters over the years.