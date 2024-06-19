The rule of law is the foundation of any democracy. It means that no person is above the law. There cannot be any distinction between a political leader, government official and an ordinary citizen. However, undue influence can sometimes impact how the law is perceived and applied. This is what purportedly transpired on Tuesday, June 18, when the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP for the YSR Congress Party Beeda Masthan Rao was taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run case, however, within hours, the Chennai police released her on station bail.

On Monday (June 17) evening, the deceased Surya, who was a painter by profession, had allegedly gotten drunk and fallen asleep on the pavement. Madhuri, the daughter of Jagan Reddy’s party MP Beeda Masthan Rao, accompanied by her friend, were driving through the road. Madhuri, who was reportedly in the driver’s seat, ran over her swanky BMW car over the 24-year-old youth as she failed to notice him. The man died of his injuries.

The locals gathered at the spot after the accident.

A video that has emerged on social media shows Madhuri’s friend arguing with the locals. She is heard telling them that they had called for an ambulance to take the victim to the hospital.

After making the call, they allegedly left the spot as the locals were getting agitated.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao’s daughter Madhuri (33) was arrested for a #HitandRun case, she allegedly ran over a 24 year old painter, while sleeping on a pavement in #BesantNagar, #Chennai. Madhuri was later granted bail.#BeedaMasthanRao #YSRCP pic.twitter.com/PkbeM0lth5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 18, 2024

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera placed on the road. Based on the footage, the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police registered a case against Madhuri and arrested her for a brief period. She was later granted bail.

A preliminary probe revealed the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) group and was registered in Puducherry.

Notably, Beeda Masthan Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been a MLA. The BMR group is a well-known name in the seafood industry. In 2018, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids on the BMR Group and seized several documents related to the business dealings.