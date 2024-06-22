Former Union Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The current Director General, Subodh Kumar, has been dismissed by the government due to controversy surrounding the NEET exam.

“Assignment of the additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education to Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (KN:85) (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organization till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, and Placing the services of Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS (CG:97), Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel & Training,” the government notification read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, a medical entrance exam, on May 5, with results announced on June 4. Approximately 24 lakh students took the exam, which has been embroiled in controversy due to allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities.

In an unprecedented outcome, 67 students achieved All-India Rank 1, raising concerns about the exam’s integrity amid reports of paper leaks and the distribution of grace marks.

After the results were announced, protests erupted in various cities across India due to the NEET question paper leak, and numerous petitions were filed in both high courts and the Supreme Court.

The police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case: Anurag Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, and Sikandar Prasad Yadvendu.

Anurag Yadav has admitted to his role in the NEET exam question paper leak.