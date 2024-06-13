Thursday, June 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKashmiri Hindu group sends legal notice to JNU Students’ Union over proposed effigy burning...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kashmiri Hindu group sends legal notice to JNU Students’ Union over proposed effigy burning of Anand Ranganathan over his ‘Israel-like solution for Kashmir’ comment

The legal notice sent by Youth 4 Panun Kashmir to JNUSU says that this is intended to incite violence against the Kashmiri community and is a direct response to the misinterpretation of Ranganathan's comments from the podcast.

OpIndia Staff
3

JNU professor and political commentator Anand Ranganathan is facing relentless attacks from Islamists after he suggested an ‘Israel-like solution’ for Kashmir. Following his comments on an ANI podcast, the JNU Students’ Union announced that it will burn the effigy of Ranganathan at 6 PM on 13 June near his laboratory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Now, a group called Youth 4 Panun Kashmir has sent a legal notice to JNUSU against this effigy burning.

Youth 4 Panun Kashmir is a worldwide movement of Kashmir Hindu Youths, which was established under the aegis of Panun Kashmir.

The legal notice sent by lawyers to the student organisation says that this is intended to incite violence against the Kashmiri community and is a direct response to the misinterpretation of Ranganathan’s comments from the podcast. The notice also mentions that the scientist has been incessantly targeted with numerous abusive messages across various social media platforms, accompanied by threats of severe repercussions.

The legal notice sent by advocate Mukesh Sharma on behalf of the group says, “There has been a concerted effort orchestrated through WhatsApp groups, involving students associated with your organization as well as external parties, aimed at besmirching Sh. Ranganathan’s well-established reputation along with the reputation of my client by planning the burning of Sh. Ranganathan’s effigy near his laboratory on the JNU campus. This deliberate and malicious action constitutes a direct assault on my client’s as well as Sh. Ranganathan’s dignity and reputation.”

The legal notice states that posters promoting the effigy burning protest misquotes Ranganathan’s comments. “This deliberate misinterpretation has led to a concerted effort to defame Sh. Ranganathan along with my client and with an intention to create a hostile environment,” the notice says.

It claims that the protest constitutes a deliberate campaign of defamation, harassment, and incitement to violence, all of which are serious violations of the law. Therefore, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir has asked JNUSU to cease and desist from burning the effigy of Anand Ranganathan or engaging in any other form of protest or harassment.

The notice also asks the student organisation to withdraw all defamatory statements against Ranganathan and issue a public apology, and refrain from further making false and inflammatory statements about Kashmiri Hindus and Ranganathan.

Posting the legal notice, the group Youth 4 Panun Kashmir said that Kashmiri Hindus are victims of genocide, and their return to the valley as envisaged in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991 is non-negotiable. “We will not be bullied nor allow anyone to silence the voice supporting our rightful demand for a return to Panun Kashmir, our Homeland,” they added, talking about the attempts to silence Ranganathan.

The comments were made by Ranganathan at a podcast hosted by ANI Editor Smita Prakash, which also included Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Sushant Sareen, and Tahseen Poonawala. During the discussion, Ranganathan expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in Kashmir and criticised past govt policies over the territory. He slammed govts led by every party for failing Indians, specially Kashmiri Hindus.

He said, “You haven’t rehabilitated 7 lakh Kashmiri Hindus. All the money coming from the tourists is going to the terrorists. This terrorism/militancy and whatever you call it is going to continue.” Calling for rehabilitation of all displaced Kashmiri Hindus, he said, “You need an Israel-like solution to Kashmir. The fact that Israel is unable to solve it is not because Israel is not acting to solve it. Israel has catered to its people, but we haven’t.”

However, his comment was immediately misquoted as advocating for a war like Israel-Hamas war in Kashmir. Later on 11th June, he posted a clarification on X, saying that was calling for rehabilitation of Hindus in Kashmir like Jews were rehabilitated in Israel, and it is not a call for genocide as being alleged.

He posted, “Calling for an Israel-like solution – rehabilitating the victims, making settlements, fighting terror, securing borders – is not calling for genocide; it is calling for preventing another genocide. I stand by Israel. I stand by Kashmiri Hindus. And I stand by every single word.”

Talking about the legal notice sent to JNUSU, he thanked Youth 4 Panun Kashmir and said, “This is not about me, and me being targeted and killed; these Islamists claimed safely and securely rehabilitating 700,000 Kashmiri Hindus was an act of genocide. They were targeting you and 700,000 Kashmiri Hindus.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Naveen Patnaik is graceful and standing tall in loss, Mamata Banerjee is bitter even in victory: A tale of two extremes of political discourse...

Rukma Rathore -
The Bengal CM has been bitter and angry, despite TMC's good performance in the state. She knows very well that the NDA won the majority mandate fare and square, but the truth has not stopped her from vomiting bitter political barbs against PM Modi and the BJP.
OpIndia Explains

USA trying to carve a Christian nation in South Asia? A violent Manipur and Sheikh Hasina’s caution: How the dots align

Shraddha Pandey -
It is said to be on the lines of “Zalengam” [land of freedom], a proposed Kuki State. This separate nation would comprise large parts of Sagaing Division and the Chin state of Myanmar, the Indian state of Mizoram, and Kuki-inhabited areas of Manipur, and the Bandarban district and adjoining areas of Bangladesh’s Chittagong division.

Courts came down heavily on Mamata govt over rampant post-poll violence multiple times: What it says about the ‘liberal’ establishment

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Sex doctor’ Abdullah Pathan raped a girl on the pretext of giving a job, his brother threatened her with a gun when...

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Local Hindus cite harassment, pressure from Muslims to vacate the area, posters urging Hindus not to sell their homes to non-Hindus put...

Day 1 of BJP govt in Odisha: All 4 Dwars of Jagannath Temple opened, State Secretariat allows journalists after 4 years

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

No temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for development work, flyover construction project cancelled, underpasses to be built instead

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: Police detain 50 suspects in connection with terrorist attack on bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Reasi

ANI -

Naveen Patnaik is graceful and standing tall in loss, Mamata Banerjee is bitter even in victory: A tale of two extremes of political discourse...

Rukma Rathore -

Saudi Arabia stops selling oil exclusively in US Dollar: As 50-year-old US-Saudi Petrodollar Agreement expires, new avenues expected in the global economy

Anurag -

AAP now blames other states for tanker mafia in Delhi, claims water tankers in Haryana stealing water meant for Delhi after SC slammed Kejriwal...

OpIndia Staff -

USA trying to carve a Christian nation in South Asia? A violent Manipur and Sheikh Hasina’s caution: How the dots align

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi instructs after reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI -

Supreme Court halts the release of movie “Hamare Baarah”, says the teaser has objectionable content which has already been deleted from the movie

OpIndia Staff -

Courts came down heavily on Mamata govt over rampant post-poll violence multiple times: What it says about the ‘liberal’ establishment

Anurag -

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Sex doctor’ Abdullah Pathan raped a girl on the pretext of giving a job, his brother threatened her with a gun when...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com