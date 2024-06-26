Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Azizul Rehman rapes a minor student inside a madrassa in Rampur, arrested

According to the complaint, on several occasions during the last one year, the accused Maulana used to remove the victim’s pajama and raped the minor victim by indulging in unnatural sex.  

OpIndia Staff
A shocking case of rape of a minor student inside a Madrassa has come to light in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Azizul Rehman. He is the Maulana of Jamia Arabia Sirajul Uloom Madrassa and used to impart religious teachings to students. After committing the heinous act, he threatened the victim that he would kill him if he told anyone about his acts. The accused also used to try to take the minor to his home.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police registered an FIR on Tuesday (25th June 2024). The Police then arrested Maulana Azizul. This incident took place in the Azimnagar police station area of Rampur district. In Nanglia Ankil village, there is a madrasa named Jamia Arabia Sirajul Uloom. A 15-year-old student from the Milak Khanam area of Rampur also studies in this madrasa.

In the complaint, the father stated that his son was taking religious education at the madrasa where Maulana Azizul Rehman teaches students. He is a resident of the same village where the madrassa is located. According to the complaint, on several occasions during the last one year, the accused Maulana used to remove the victim’s pajama and raped the minor victim by indulging in unnatural sex.  

It is alleged that the Maulana sometimes used to entice the minor while at other times he used to threaten him. After sexually assaulting the minor, Azizul would threaten the victim, saying he would kill him if he told anyone about his acts. On Monday, (24th June), the Maulana started pressuring the victim to come to his house. Somehow, the student managed to escape and reach his home.

After reaching home, he narrated his ordeal to his family. The next day, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against Maulana Azizul under Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3/4 of the POCSO Act.

Police teams were formed, and they immediately initiated a search for the Maulana. Just a few hours later, on Tuesday, the accused Maulana was arrested. Investigation and other legal actions are being carried out in the case. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint related to this case.

