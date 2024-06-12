In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a case of love jihad has been reported prompting Hindu organisations to protest at the Kanada police station on the 10th of June. In this case, a Muslim youth named Shahid duped a Hindu girl into marrying him by hiding his real identity and promising not to compel her to convert to Islam. The perpetrator impregnated the girl, then fled for a year, only to return and gang-raped her with his friends. In addition, the Hindu girl was under persistent pressure to convert to Islam. The police have now arrested all of the accused.

According to a Bhaskar report, the 24-year-old girl said that she met Shahid through a call centre. Shahid posed as a Hindu youth named Raj and began a romantic relationship with her. When she went to Raj’s residence with him, the victim learnt the truth about Shahid pretending to be Raj. Shahid then said she was under no obligation to convert to Islam. The perpetrator convinced the victim that she could spend her life with him while staying a Hindu.

In her statement to the Kanadia police station, the victim stated that she had a son from Shahid, whom Shahid gave a Muslim name. Shahid Ahmed alias Raj, mother-in-law Shabnam, and sister-in-law Sania Ahmed used to beat the victim frequently. Shahid had been away from home for a year at that time. When he returned, he came home with his friends Nauman Khan, Faisal Khan, and Wasim Akhtar, who gave drugs to the victim and gang-raped her.

According to the Hindu victim, Shahid and his family members also attempted to convert her to Islam. She continued to tolerate everything, however, after the gang rape, she, her family, and representatives of Hindu organisations urged the police to take action. The police have now filed a complaint against the accused and arrested him.