Centre cancels NEET mark sheets of 1563 NEET 2024 candidates who were given contentious grace marks, gives re-test option

The UG NEET 2024 exam and results have been marred in controversy, ranging from an alleged question paper leak to the NTA reportedly giving "grace marks" to a group of students.

On Thursday, June 13, the central government told the Supreme Court that it had decided to cancel the NEET mark sheets of 1563 NEET 2024 candidates who were given contentious grace marks. The government also told the apex court that these students would be informed of their actual marks (without the grace marks) and given the option to take a re-test.

For those students who do not wish to take the re-test, their scores based on the exam held on May 5 will be taken into account.

“The Committee has taken a decision to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks and these students will be given the option to take a re-test, SC informed. Exams will be conducted on June 23 and results will be declared before June 30,” (National Testing Agency) NTA told the apex court.

The NTA’s statement regarding the retest has been recorded by the Supreme Court.

It also reiterated that it will not stay the counselling process.

“Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” the top court said.

Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process in NEET UG 2024

On Tuesday, 11th June, the Supreme Court of India refused to stay the counselling for admission of students to the medical colleges after allegations of paper leak and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) examination 2024 surfaced. The vacation Bench comprising of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on one of the petitions seeking cancellation of the exams. Furthermore, the petitioner sought an investigation into the alleged paper leak.

NEET results marred with controversies

The NEET UG 2024 results have sparked widespread controversy and debate, with suspicions of inflated marks and other anomalies. Following the release of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results on 4th June, it was revealed that as many as 67 students received a perfect score of 720/720 marks to share the All-India Rank (AIR) 1. A large number of medical aspirants and their parents raised numerous concerns about glitches, alleged malpractices, ambiguous implementation of grace marks, and above all an alleged paper leak. It is notable that 23,33,297 candidates from all over India appeared for the prestigious exam this year. OpIndia’s detailed report on what has happened with the NEET exam can be checked here.

