Saturday, June 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIslamic fundamentalists plotting to kill Judge Diwakar: NIA court seeks enhanced security for Judge...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamic fundamentalists plotting to kill Judge Diwakar: NIA court seeks enhanced security for Judge RK Diwakar who allowed videographic survey of disputed Gyanvapi structure

On 25th April 2024, judge Diwakar informed Bareilly police that he was receiving “malicious calls and death threats from international numbers”. He had also demanded a probe into the threats against him.

OpIndia Staff
NIA court seeks enhanced security cover for Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed Gyanvapi structure
NIA court seeks enhanced security cover for Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed Gyanvapi structure (Image Source - OpIndia Archive)
4

An NIA court has requested the Allahabad High Court to enhance the security cover for Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who allowed a videographic survey of the disputed Gyanvapi structure in 2022. He has been receiving threats to his life and his family members’ lives ever since. Notably, an NIA court’s special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi has written a letter to the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court seeking more protection for Judge Diwakar.

The development comes three weeks after an FIR was filed against an accused named Adnan Khan for threatening additional sessions judge Diwakar.  

In his letter, Special Judge Tripathi said, “Investigations have revealed that Islamic fundamentalists are plotting to kill Judge Diwakar… This is a sensitive issue. If the activities of Adnan are not curbed, it could lead to an untoward incident.”

It is pertinent to note that Judge Diwakar is now an additional sessions judge in Bareilly. Earlier, he also wrote a letter to the UP Chief Secretary, expressing concerns about his current security. In the letter, he stated that Islamic fundamentalists are brainwashing the minority community and labelling him a Kafir, putting his life in danger. 

The letter stated, “On 13th May 2022, after the Allahabad HC’s order, my family and I were provided security, but the current level seems inadequate. It is clear that the Islamic fundamentalists are brainwashing members of the minority community and turning them against me by labelling me a kafir to get me killed. Hence this letter is being forwarded to provide adequate security to me and my family.”

Furthermore, on 25th April 2024, judge Diwakar informed Bareilly police that he was receiving “malicious calls and death threats from international numbers”. He had also demanded a probe into the threats against him.

Earlier, following a similar threat concern voiced by the judge shortly after the Gyanvapi decision in 2022, the Allahabad High Court ordered Y-category protection for him and his family, which eventually switched to X-category.

Speaking with the Times of India, his associate stated that his current security detail includes two personnel who are inadequately equipped for a potential terrorist attack. “They are not even equipped with adequate modern weapons in case of a terrorist attack,” the associate said.

Threats against Judge Diwakar have persisted since June 2022, when Varanasi police investigated a threatening letter from the Islamic Aagaz Movement’s president. The threatening letter contained offensive remarks about his family and the Prime Minister, prompting enhanced security measures for him.

Back in 2022, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar expressed concerns about his safety after he allowed a videographic survey of the disputed Gyanvapi structure to determine if a temple existed underneath. He said that an atmosphere of fear is being created and that he is worried about his family’s safety as well. “The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety”, he said.

Meanwhile, last year, a member of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was apprehended outside the judge’s residence in Lucknow. Shahjahanpur SSP Ashok Kumar Meena then posted a gunner at the residence of Justice Diwakar’s brother, who also serves as an additional district judge. However, the security cover was removed due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, on 3rd June, the UP ATS investigation officer filed an FIR against an accused named Adnan Khan under several IPC sections and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khan allegedly used his Instagram account to issue threats against Judge Diwakar, encouraging violence against him. 

The FIR by ATS officer Prabhakar Ojha said, “Adnan Khan runs an Instagram account through which a threat has been issued to judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who is hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect, to prevent use of unfair means and bring transparency and credibility to the process

ANI -

Decline in Bangladesh’s foreign reserves, potential Chinese debt and Rohingya crisis: Here is why Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India is significant

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Deceased Aurangzeb looted jewelry and cash at gunpoint, tried to rape women: Aligarh’s victim narrates ordeal as propagandists spin it as religious mob lynching

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pune Porsche case: Court grants bail to teen’s father accused of manipulating blood samples

ANI -

Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed protem speaker as per rules, Congress should not do politics: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

ANI -

Deriding Ramayana, questioning Lord Ram’s existence, and hurling gaumutra jibes: TMC leader Nilanjan Das’ viral tweets exemplify party’s entrenched Hinduphobia

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka HC stays criminal case against organisers of Eradicate Sanatan Conference, organisers say they are not responsible for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian Deputy PM stumped by the question of why Hardeep Singh Nijjar went from no-fly list to tribute in parliament, says it was right...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaders claim BJP ‘destroying’ democracy by not appointing its MP as protem speaker: Here’s what the rules and Supreme Court say about the...

Shraddha Pandey -

Congress trolls get back to the business of spreading fake news, claim ‘cracks’ appeared in Atal Setu in Mumbai, India Today and Times Now...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com