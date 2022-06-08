Gyanvapi survey: Judge who ordered sealing of spot where Shivling was found inside disputed structure gets threats, read details

Varanasi Court Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found inside the disputed structure received threats via registered post.

Judge who ordered survey of Gyanvapi receives letter from Islamic Aagaaz Movement calling him an "Kafir Idolator" who should worry about his "mother and wife". Everyone knows which book preaches hatred against "Kafir Idolaters". pic.twitter.com/U6YvAMwv5U — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) June 7, 2022

The letter was sent by Islamic Aaghaz Movement and accused the judge of also going ‘saffron’ in the times of ‘hateful politics’ in India. Calling him ‘kafir’ and ‘idol worshiper’, the Islamist group claimed that no Muslim can expect fairness from a ‘saffronised’ judge. The letter further accused him of siding with ‘extremist Hindus’ and under pressure from Gujarati Prime Minister will declare Mughals as looters.

This threat letter has further been sent to higher ups in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Subsequently, 9 police officers have been deployed for his safety and security.

Shivling found in wuzukhana of disputed structure at Gyanvapi

Last month, a Shivling was found submerged in the wuzukhana, the place where people who offer namaz, the Islamic prayer, clean their dirty hands and feet and gargle water as a cleansing ritual, inside the complex where the disputed structure called ‘Gyanvapi mosque’ is. The mosque was constructed after destroying the Hindu temple of Kashi Vishwanath. The centuries old Nandi inside the new complex right next to the disputed structure also points towards the place where the Shivling was found in the wuzukhana.

Upon discovery of the Shivling, the judge had ordered sealing of the complex and forbidden those offering prayer in the masjid from cleaning their dirty feet and hands where the Shivling has been found. However, after the Shivling was found, Islamists and many ‘liberals’ mocked the idol as a ‘fountain’ and other innuendos which have hurt the religious feelings of Hindus.