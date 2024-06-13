On Wednesday, June 12, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari weighed in on how the state’s Lok Sabha results were impacted by the anarchy that the TMC and its goons fostered. The leader of the opposition expressed his dismay at the central forces’ lack of an independent role in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 and how it was being controlled by the Mamata Banerjee’s state police.

Alleging that the state police working at the behest of TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee controlled the central forces throughout the polling process, Suvendu Adhikari asserted that false voting had ruined BJP’s chances in several constituencies in West Bengal.

“The central forces were deployed following EC’s order. But they did not have an independent role to play here. State police controlled them throughout the poll process”, the BJP leader stated.

Adhikari further asserted that the BJP had prospects in several seats, including Arambag, Midnapore, Bankura, and Cooch Behar, which they lost. “Proxy and false votes, this time, crossed a total of 25 lakhs,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader took to X today to thank the Calcutta High Court for taking cognisance of the post-poll violence being unleashed by the TMC goons in the state and directing an extension of the tenure of Central Forces deployed in West Bengal until June 21.

“The drubbing of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress continues. The attempt of the ruling party to unleash a reign of terror suffers a severe blow as the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta orders deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces till atleast 21st June, 2024 to put a curb on the evil plans of the TMC to perpetrate Post Poll violence upon the karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The ruling dispensation has been cautioned against continuation of such post poll violence which is being done at the behest of the Trinamooli goons since the declaration of the results. Truth and the voice of Bengal wins yet again. The next date is fixed on the 18th of June, 2024 when the Hon’ble Court will once again consider the issue pertaining to retention of CAPF beyond 21st June, 2024,” he wrote on X.

Notably, it was Suvendu Adhikari who had demanded that the Central Forces be allowed to remain in West Bengal even after the MCC (model code of conduct) had been lifted.

In fact, Adhikari along with BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal moved a PIL in the Calcutta High Court requesting the court’s intervention due to instances of post-poll violence which had been seen across the state, initiated against the ruling party’s workers against those belonging to opposition parties.

In the PIL, Suvendu Adhikari noted that following the results’ announcement, there were allegations that many people’s safety and security were in jeopardy, and those who adhered to adverse ideologies were rendered homeless and living in fear for their lives.

While hearing the PIL on Thursday (6th June), the Calcutta High Court 2-Judge Bench of Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Ray rapped the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress government over post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) might be retained in the State for the next 5 years if the government fails to control violence.

BJP workers in West Bengal flee homes after Lok Sabha elections

Following the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, hundreds of BJP workers have fled their villages and homes – a grim situation reminiscent of the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and 2023 Panchayat election in the State.

Several distraught BJP workers have come out and spoken about their experience and the price they have had to pay for supporting the saffron party in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.