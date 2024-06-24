On Monday, 24th June, Maharashtra police arrested the nephew of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP Ajit Pawar) MLA Dilip Mohite Patil after his speeding automobile collided with a bike, killing the 20-year-old rider in the Pune district on Saturday (23rd June) night. The arrested individual has been identified as Mayur Mohite Patil.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Pune-Nashik national highway when an SUV driven by Mayur Mohite collided with Om Bhalerao’s motorcycle while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Bhalerao was severely injured during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, another individual who was on another bike is also said to have suffered severe injuries during the accident. He is being treated in the hospital.

A case has been registered against Mayur Mohite Patil at Manchar Police Station under relevant sections of the law. “The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while traveling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life,” the Pune Police authority was quoted as saying.

“Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dilip Mohite Patil commented on the matter and said that his nephew could not be said to be at fault and that he put the victim in the ambulance. “I am not trying to justify the accident. How did it happen is still a mystery as nobody saw what happened and whose mistake it was. My nephew who is in police custody is an engineer and he has never had alcohol. The police is investigating into the matter,” Patil said.

He also added that he would meet the family members of the deceased individual Om Bhalerao and pay his respects. As per the reports, the police were called to the spot by the locals after the incident happened on the Pune-Nashik highway on Saturday.

This comes months after the Porsche accident reported from Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. Last month an overspeeding Porsche, reportedly driven by a drunk teenager crashed into vehicles and killed two persons in East Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune. A man and a woman named Anish Awadhia and Ashwini Costa were killed in the incident.

The drunk teenager’s speeding luxury car reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles before hitting a pavement. Locals rushed to the spot and assisted the injured persons. The teenager was also caught and thrashed by locals, allegedly for trying to flee the scene. Though the teenager, the son of a builder, was arrested, he was granted bail in just 15 hours.

Further, the 17-year-old, who was seen exiting a posh club in Pune at 2.30 AM that night, reportedly drunk and rashly driving his Porsche car, was asked by the Juvenile Justice Board to work with a traffic police official for 2 weeks and attend psychiatric counseling sessions. The teenager was also asked to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and create traffic awareness boards. However, after a massive social media outrage over the suspicious bail and questionable conduct of police and medical staffers, the bail was revoked. The teen was arrested and his rich family members who tried to sabotage the investigation were sent to jail too.