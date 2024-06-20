Thursday, June 20, 2024
Tamil Nadu: 25 people dead, 60 others hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited those undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital in the district.

ANI
Kallakurichi hospital, images from India Today and TOI
At least 25 people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, officials said on Thursday.

The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may go up.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited those undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital in the district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” Stalin said in a post on X.

“Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist,” he added.

TN Governor RN Ravi condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the victims.

“I was very shocked to know that many lives were lost in Kallakurichi due to consumption of counterfeit liquor. Many others are fighting for their lives in critical condition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those admitted to the hospitals,” a post shared by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan mentioned.

The governor raised concern on continued reports on deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor from different partsof the state.

“From time to time, news emerges from different parts of our state about deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. They reflect continuing shortcomings in curbing illicit alcohol production and consumption. This is a matter of serious concern,” the post further stated. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

