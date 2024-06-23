Sunday, June 23, 2024
Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 56 in Kallakurichi, AMMK’s Dhinakaran says DMK responsible for these deaths

"CM Stalin is scared to face people; hence, he hasn't met the victims until now. AMMK demands a CBI inquiry into this," Dhinakaran said.

ANI
TTV Dhinakaran (Image Source: Live Law)
10

 TTV Dhinakaran, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary, termed the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy as the “failure of the DMK government” and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter.

“This is a failure of the DMK government. DMK functionaries are responsible for these deaths. Due to this incident, for three months there would be a complete ban on this spurious liquor but after that, it would be back to older times. CM Stalin is scared to face people; hence, he hasn’t met the victims until now. AMMK demands a CBI inquiry into this,” Dhinakaran said.

The death toll in the Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy has risen to 56, according to the district administration’s report released on Sunday.

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead.

Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive. At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead.

“There are 160 people who were admitted to the above-mentioned hospitals and 56 people are dead,” according to official data.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. The inquiry will be led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas. Justice Gokuldas will submit a report within three months.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased victims, and Rs 50,000 each for the persons under treatment.

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police, which was handed over charge of investigating the tragedy, commenced a probe under SP Shantharam.

As per the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

