Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUK elections: Tory candidate's casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

UK elections: Tory candidate’s casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to Muslims to vote for him to raise Kashmir ‘Azadi’ issue

Addressing the voters of the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Dudley, Longhi wished them on Eid-al-Adha. Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been re-elected in India which means it will be "tougher times for the people of Kashmir" in the coming months.

Anurag
Marco Longhi's anti-India leaflet sparked controversy
Marco Longhi's anti-India leaflet sparked controversy (Image: Yahoo News)
13

On 17th July (local time), an election leaflet of Conservative Party politician Marco Longhi went viral on social media where he casually propagated Hindu hate and anti-India stand. In the leaflet, he appealed to the Muslims living in his constituency to vote for him so that he could raise the Kashmir “Azadi” issue in the UK Parliament.

Source: RajeshAgrawal/X

Addressing the voters of the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Dudley, he wished them on Eid-al-Adha. Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been re-elected in India which means it will be “tougher times for the people of Kashmir” in the coming months. The leaflet read, “Narendra Modi made it clear recently that he is going for a full statehood for Kashmir which would mean full removal of any sovereign rights of the Kashmiris and their special status.”

He added that he was elected as MP in 2019 and since then he has been vocal about the “Indian Government atrocities towards the people of Kashmir.” The leaflet further read, “My involvement is well publicised and I have participated in several Kashmir events. I have always condemned India’s continuous illegal actions in Kashmir.”

He then specifically highlighted and underscored the name of Labour Party Parliamentary Candidate Sonia Kumar targeting her for her surname, even going to the extent of highlighting her surname in capital letters. The leaflet read, “I leave this decision to you. However should you vote for me, I pledge to you that I will raise my voice for Kashmir in Parliament even more and will be at the forefront of standing up for Kashmiris in Parliament.”

Labour Parliamentary Candidate in Leicester East, Rajesh Agrawal condemned the leaflet issued by Longhi and said, “This is a shameful attempt to divide communities and is offensive to both Muslim and Hindu communities. There should be zero tolerance for the dog-whistle politics Mr Longhi is engaged in.” He urged the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, who also comes from the Conservative Party, to remove support for Longhi’s campaign immediately. He said, “Rishi Sunak should put country before party and immediately remove his Party’s support for Mr Longhi’s campaign and apologise for attempting to alienate British Indians.”

On the other hand, Marco Longhi defended the leaflet saying that he was simply “vocally supporting my Kashmiri community within my constituency”. He further argued that Dudley has a very mixed community and he represents a lot of people. “Many of them in the past have told me that they are very concerned about what’s happening in Kashmir,” he added.

Asserting the leaflet was part of “politics” he said, “This is politics, isn’t it? Do you want someone who has consistently been supportive of Kashmiris where there have been human rights abuses or do you want someone called Sonia Kumar who no one has ever heard of? I don’t see why that’s a problem for me to highlight to members of my Kashmiri community.” When asked about why he highlighted Kumar’s surname he said, “All they’ve had is a leaflet from Starmer. I need people to know that I’m not standing against Starmer, I’m standing against Kumar.”

Longhi further claimed he was simply representing a group within wider communities and this was particularly representing Kashmiris. Sonia Kumar has not reacted to the leaflet.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pavagadh: Restoration of idols of Jain Tirthankaras underway, FIR filed after govt takes cognisance of damage in the name of renovation project

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Hindu shopkeeper and his brothers brutally assaulted by Ilyas, Irfan, Arman, Rashid and others after argument over gas stove pipe, 12 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Balasore, Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid, Section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Eid celebrated peacefully under alert state administration, no Namaz on roads after Muslim leaders support CM Yogi’s appeal

ANI -

More than 300 deaths, 12 train derailments, fire incidences and thousands of injuries in past two years: Indian Railways has a lot to answer...

Paurush Gupta -

Bihar: Gang accused of raping nearly 200 girls on the pretext of giving them jobs; victims held hostage, assaulted with belts

OpIndia Staff -

Weaponising science to undermine govt: UK-based ‘Royal Society of Chemistry’ targets PM Modi with propaganda article after his reelection

Jinit Jain -

Ragging, ‘institutional coverup’ and a mother’s fight for justice: How the brutal murder of IIT Kharagpur student was made to look like suicide

Dibakar Dutta -

Marry us else we will kill your brother and father: Rajuddin and Salman arrested for threatening school-going Hindu sisters at gunpoint in Aligarh

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Mohammed Shabbir poses as Raju, rapes a Hindu girl, forces her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com