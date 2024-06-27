In the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, several Madrasa students on Wednesday (26th June) vandalised an idol of Lord Hanuman installed in the Ramayana Park near Panwaria of the Civil Lines area. Many people gathered as soon as they received the information about the matter. Akash Saxena, the city’s MLA, also visited the spot. Notably, several idols of Hindu gods have been installed in the Ramayan Park.

The Hanuman idol was allegedly damaged by madrasa children while playing in the park. The leg of the Hanuman idol has been broken. Some Hindu locals spotted the madrasa students doing this and chased them out of the park. After arriving home, the Hindu youths complained and subsequently, several Muslim people also gathered at the spot.

After receiving the information, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava, CO City Vijendra Singh, and police from Civil Lines, City Kotwali, and Ganj Kotwali went there. The MLA has also arrived and sought to persuade both parties to refrain from confrontation.

Meanwhile, the local MLA claims that the Rampur Development Authority is entirely responsible for the damaged idols of Gods in Ramayan Park in Panwariya, as the park was built by the authority four years ago. They should have also made plans to preserve these idols, however, this was not done and mischievous elements vandalised the idol.