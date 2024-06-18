Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Bhura Shaikh arrested for sodomising a cow, is also accused of preying on dogs and goats in the absence of cows

This incident pertains to the Dilari police station area of Moradabad district. A video from this area is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen committing a heinous act and sodomising a cow tied to a post in the darkness of night.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Police arrest Yakub’s son Bhura Shaikh for committing sodomy with a cow
Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Police arrest Yakub’s son Bhura Shaikh for committing sodomy with a cow (Image Source - OpIndia Hindi)
1

A shocking case of sexual assault on a cow has come to light in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhura Shaikh, son of Yakub, has been accused of committing the heinous act. A video circulating on social media shows the accused doing sodomy with a cow. The police have filed an FIR and arrested the accused. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, (15th June 2024). The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has sent a letter to the police, alleging that, in addition to many cows, the accused Shaikh has also made female dogs and goats victims of his perversion.

This incident pertains to the Dilari police station area of Moradabad district. A video from this area is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen committing a heinous act and sodomising a cow tied to a post in the darkness of night. The cow repeatedly tried to escape the accused’s grasp but was continuously pulled back. This incident from the village of Pilakpur Shyoram occurred on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Bhura Shaikh, and his father’s name is Yakub Shaikh.

The Moradabad police have taken cognizance of the viral video. On Tuesday (18th June 2024), the police conveyed that an FIR was registered in the matter. Additionally, the accused, Bhura Shaikh, has been arrested. The investigation and other necessary actions are underway.

When he can’t find a cow, accused Shaikh makes goats and female dogs victims of his perversion

In this matter, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has claimed to have sent a letter to the station in charge of Dilari. The letter sent by the district vice president Kalyan Singh states that the Hindu organisation had been monitoring Bhura’s activities for a long time. He was roaming around and particularly committing sexual acts with domestic and stray cows. It is alleged that in the absence of cows, Bhura used to prey on female dogs and goats to satisfy his lust. It has been recorded that he committed sexual acts with dozens of cows and hundreds of other animals. OpIndia has accessed the complaint letter.

(VHP complaint letter in this matter)

The VHP leader has also alleged that after committing the sexual acts with cows, the accused Bhura brags about it to his companions. It is claimed that he told his companions several times, “Today I have celebrated my honeymoon with the mother of Hindus.” When questioned about the 15th June incident, Bhura threatened to kill them and said, “Do whatever you want. Tell Modi and Yogi.” VHP also mentioned that due to Bhura’s criminal thinking, many people hesitate to stand against him. VHP leaders have demanded strict action against the accused Bhura under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections.

