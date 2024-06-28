Friday, June 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Woman drowns her 3 children in a river, fourth one fakes death...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Woman drowns her 3 children in a river, fourth one fakes death to escape

She forcibly fed them a toxic chemical and then pushed three children, Aditya (6), Madhav (4), and Mangal (one and a half years old), into the river. Her fourth child, Sonu, who is eight years old, however, faked his death and managed to flee the scene.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills her 3 children by pushing them into a river, fourth one escapes death, probe underway
Image- Ashish and Priyanka (NDTV)
5

On Thursday, 28th June, a woman drowned her children in the Sengur River, allegedly following a fight with her brother-in-law in Talhepur village, Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained the suspected woman for interrogation. The incident was mainly triggered by a family disagreement.

According to police, the event occurred in the Phaphund Kotwali police station area, when a 27-year-old woman, Priyanka, widow of Avneesh Kumar, brought her four children to the Keshampur ghat of the Sengur river following a quarrel with her brother in law.

She forcibly fed them a toxic chemical and then pushed three children, Aditya (6), Madhav (4), and Mangal (one and a half years old), into the river. Her fourth child, Sonu, who is eight years old, however, faked his death and managed to flee the scene.

The police discovered the bodies of the three children in the river with the assistance of divers and sent them for postmortem examination. Sonu, the woman’s eldest child, informed authorities that his mother drove them to the Sengur River’s Keshampur ghat. She fed his three siblings something before pushing them one by one into the river.

He explained that as soon as they fell into the river, they all drowned. “When my mother tried to drag me towards the river, I raised an alarm and ran away from there,” he stated. Charu Nigam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Auraiya, stated that the woman ran when she saw some others approaching the river.

“However, after a brief search, she was held and later taken into police custody. Divers have found the bodies of all three children. Froth was coming from the mouths of the three dead children, which suggested that they were poisoned before being pushed into the river,” Nigam added.

According to the official, authorities are interrogating the woman, but she has yet to be ready to speak. The accused woman’s husband, Avneesh, died from an electric shock about one and a half years ago. After that, she lived with her brother-in-law, Ashish. However, according to family members, her relationship with Ashish was strained.

Nigam stated that Priyanka left home in a vehicle on Thursday morning with her four children, Sonu, Aditya, Madhav, and Mangal, after arguing with her family members. “While leaving the house, she called her sister-in-law Gita and informed her that she was going to die with the children. After that, the phone was disconnected,” Nigam explained.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“Deeply biased, selective usage of facts”: India rejects USCIRF report on religious freedom

OpIndia Staff -

‘Those who questioned Lord Ram’s existence, now proving his existence from north to south’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a dig at INDI bloc

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sabarimala season is coming, expect tit for tat’: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar warns Tamil Nadu govt against seizure of its buses amid tax dispute

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Assam: 20-year-old man from Baksa district poses as Rana Saha to trap a Hindu girl; arrested on several charges, including POCSO

OpIndia Staff -

FATF recognises India’s efforts to combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, country achieves outstanding outcome in mutual evaluation

OpIndia Staff -

Muzaffarnagar: Arbaaz arrested for beheading his 21-year-old wife and cutting her body in 4 parts, caught while disposing the body

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali like situation in Bengal again? Muslim woman stripped, beaten by Shafiqul and others for supporting BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Madhuri Dixit slammed after a ‘poster’ of her US event by Pakistani event manager with terror links appeared, but the poster seems to be...

Raju Das -

Canada: Former Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan ordered troops to rescue Afghan Sikhs during 2021 Taliban takeover of Kabul

OpIndia Staff -

You’re becoming a nuisance: Rajya Sabha Chairman slams TMC MPs Sagarika Ghosh, Saket Gokhale, and Deren O’Brien for creating a ruckus over NEET

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com