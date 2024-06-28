Uttar Pradesh: Woman drowns her 3 children in a river, fourth one fakes death to escape

On Thursday, 28th June, a woman drowned her children in the Sengur River, allegedly following a fight with her brother-in-law in Talhepur village, Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained the suspected woman for interrogation. The incident was mainly triggered by a family disagreement.

According to police, the event occurred in the Phaphund Kotwali police station area, when a 27-year-old woman, Priyanka, widow of Avneesh Kumar, brought her four children to the Keshampur ghat of the Sengur river following a quarrel with her brother in law.

She forcibly fed them a toxic chemical and then pushed three children, Aditya (6), Madhav (4), and Mangal (one and a half years old), into the river. Her fourth child, Sonu, who is eight years old, however, faked his death and managed to flee the scene.

The police discovered the bodies of the three children in the river with the assistance of divers and sent them for postmortem examination. Sonu, the woman’s eldest child, informed authorities that his mother drove them to the Sengur River’s Keshampur ghat. She fed his three siblings something before pushing them one by one into the river.

He explained that as soon as they fell into the river, they all drowned. “When my mother tried to drag me towards the river, I raised an alarm and ran away from there,” he stated. Charu Nigam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Auraiya, stated that the woman ran when she saw some others approaching the river.

“However, after a brief search, she was held and later taken into police custody. Divers have found the bodies of all three children. Froth was coming from the mouths of the three dead children, which suggested that they were poisoned before being pushed into the river,” Nigam added.

According to the official, authorities are interrogating the woman, but she has yet to be ready to speak. The accused woman’s husband, Avneesh, died from an electric shock about one and a half years ago. After that, she lived with her brother-in-law, Ashish. However, according to family members, her relationship with Ashish was strained.

Nigam stated that Priyanka left home in a vehicle on Thursday morning with her four children, Sonu, Aditya, Madhav, and Mangal, after arguing with her family members. “While leaving the house, she called her sister-in-law Gita and informed her that she was going to die with the children. After that, the phone was disconnected,” Nigam explained.