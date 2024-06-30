A shocking case of sexual exploitation and blackmail has come to light in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where an accused named Asif raped a girl, who is his sister by relation and recorded her obscene videos. It is alleged that the accused raped his sister several times by threatening to leak her obscene videos. It is also alleged that Asif’s brother-in-law Danish also attempted to rape the victim but she somehow managed to escape from the victim’s clutches. On Friday (28th June 2024), the police registered a case against both the accused.

The case pertains to the Mainather police station area of Moradabad district. On Friday, a girl hailing from the Muslim community lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, the victim stated that on 5th May 2024, she was alone at home. During this time, Asif who is the son of her Bua’s devar (son of the brother-in-law of her aunt), her brother by relation came to her house. As per the complaint, Asif caught hold of the victim who was alone at home, and raped her. He also recorded obscene videos while committing the heinous act, as per the complainant.

The accused is originally a resident of the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that he constantly issued threats to his sister that he would leak her obscene videos and by blackmailing her, he raped her multiple times.

One day, the accused Asif called the victim and on the pretext that he would delete her obscene videos, he asked her to meet him. After meeting her, he took the victim to the residence of his brother-in-law Danish which is located in the Didauli police station area of Amroha. It is alleged that he raped the victim at Danish’s house as well and then left from there.

It is alleged that Asif’s brother-in-law, Danish told the victim, “You make me happy then I will get your video deleted.” He then caught hold of the victim and attempted to rape her but somehow the victim managed to escape from there.

The complaint further states that despite all the requests, Asif leaked her obscene videos on social media platforms. According to the victim, she is under extreme mental stress due to this act and has demanded strict action against the accused. The police have registered an FIR against the Jija-Sala duo. They have been booked under sections 376, 354 (b) and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). OpIndia has the complaint copy. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and other necessary legal action is underway.

SP Rural Sandeep Kumar Meena stated that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Asif and Danish who are Jija and Sala in relation. The victim’s medical examination will be done and her statement will be recorded in the court.