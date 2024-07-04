Thursday, July 4, 2024
Sea of fans at Marine Drive in Mumbai to welcome Team India after T20 World Cup triumph

The cricket fever has gripped Mumbai as fans have turned up in numbers to witness Team India's victory parade, which will begin from Marine Drive and conclude at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fans have covered every inch of Mumbai’s Marine Drive waiting to lay their eyes on the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

While the sound of waves continues to hit on one side, the sound of Indian fans cheering for their World Cup-winning players rises from the other side.

The cricket fever has gripped Mumbai as fans have turned up in numbers to witness Team India’s victory parade, which will begin from Marine Drive and conclude at the Wankhede Stadium. With anticipation in their eyes and hope of catching a glimpse of their favourite stars, the entire world continues to see a spectacle on the streets of Mumbai.

Donning the Indian jersey, with the national flag in their hands, fans have created an electric atmosphere to welcome the Rohit Sharma-led side that ended the 13-year-long World Cup drought. The jubilant fans have danced to the tune of the Indian team’s success.

The Indian team arrived at the Mumbai airport and gathered around the players as they made their way out of the airport. Hardik Pandya held the prized T20 World Cup trophy as the players made their way out of the airport.

Earlier in the day, the Indian team arrived at the airport in New Delhi in the early morning hours. After their arrival, the Indian players and team management met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for breakfast.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the Men in Blue wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI’s emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word ‘CHAMPIONS’ was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed for the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai, for the grand victory parade.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI that India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at the Assembly.

“Today’s program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation,” Sarnaik said.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that there will be free entry for public for the victory parade celebrating India team’s win. 

