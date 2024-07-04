Thursday, July 4, 2024
Every third government employee in Kerala govt is either Muslim or Christian, state only employs 26 Yadavs, 28 Kshatriyas, 27 Jains, reveals data

The Ezhava community, a caste that is regarded as backward, forms the majority. The Kerala government employs 1.15 lakh members of this community and 1.08 lakh members of the Nair community.

According to media reports, the data presented in the Kerala Legislative Assembly (Niyamasabha) shows that the state currently has 5,45,423 employees who are working in different departments. The data revealed that out of them, 73,774 Muslims work for the state government which makes up 13.5% of all state government workers. Furthermore, there are more Christians than Muslims in the state administration. 73,714 employees of the state government are upper-caste Christians.

22,452 workers who are members of the Latin Church are employed by the Kerala government. 2,399 employees have converted to Christianity. 929 workers identify as Nadar Christians. The number of all Christian communities in government jobs in Kerala is 99,494 and their percentage in the same is 18.25%. 1,73,268 Muslims and Christians serve the state government and constitute 31.5% of the workforce. Notably, around one-third of state workers are classified as Christians and Muslims.

Meanwhile, only 27 Jains work in the state government. There are 10,513 employees from Scheduled Tribes and 51,783 employees from Scheduled Castes. 7,113 Brahmins work for the state government as well, which makes up less than 1.5% of all government workers. There are just 26 Yadavs and 28 Kshatriyas working in government positions. The Ezhava community, a caste that is regarded as backward, forms the majority. The Kerala government employs 1.15 lakh members of this community and 1.08 lakh members of the Nair community.

Additionally, 955 workers do not identify with any particular category. About half of Kerala’s population is Muslims and Christians. 22% of respondents believe in Christianity and 27% in Islam while there are adherents of multiple sects in both religions. The Kerala government is frequently targeted by the opposition for the state’s lack of diversity in the workforce. In addition, the opposition has attacked Kerala’s Congress-Left coalition administration for the state’s debt and poor financial situation and regularly attacks the ruling side in the assembly.

