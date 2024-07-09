On Monday (8th July), the police arrested a man for flashing his private parts to female students outside Jain College in the VV Puram area of Bengaluru.

As per a report by Asianet Suvarna news, the accused was identified as a 48-year-old man named Ayub ur Rehman. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Rehman was seen wearing a fake cover and sitting on his scooty.

The pervert had unzipped his pants and was flashing his penis in full public glare. On realising that an onlooker was recording him, Rehman escaped the scene.

The registration number on his vehicle read, “KA 03 J *209.” According to Asianet Suvarna news, Ayub ur Rehman would visit different colleges in Bengaluru and target female students.

On learning about the matter, the police analysed CCTV footage and nabbed the accused within 24 hours. A case was registered against him.

Ayub ur Rehman is said to be a tea seller by occupation. The police are now interrogating him for sexually harassing women. On being asked about the motive behind his perversions, the accused claimed not to know about it.