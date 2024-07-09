On Tuesday (9th July), the Food delivery app Swiggy landed itself in a fresh controversy after it uploaded a post regarding Hindu religious forehead marker, Tika or Tilak. The controversial post sparked outrage on social media as many X users accused the food delivery portal of mocking the sentiments of the Hindu community, and their traditions and sharing Hinduphobic social media content.

Swiggy going Sickular way 🤬!!#Hinduphobic tweet by @Swiggy is deleted but there is no Public Apology yet pic.twitter.com/W0A8PHpt9F — Ankita (@Cric_gal) July 9, 2024

(Soon after the outrage, Swiggy deleted the controversial post)

Notably, on Tuesday at around 12:06 PM, Swiggy shared a picture of a bowl that had paneer pieces inside it. The paneer cubes had a broad red mark resembling the Hindu religious forehead marker, Tika or Tilak. Along with the picture, the caption of the post read, “Screw it, Paneer Tika”.

Incidentally, Paneer Tikka is a popular Indian culinary dish. But the picture resembled Hindu Tilak aka Tika, and the caption made wordplay with the dish and Hindu tradition as it was spelled Paneer Tika, not Tikka which was seen as disrespectful and an act of mockery of the Hindu tradition. Soon it sparked an outrage and X users accused Swiggy of sharing Hinduphobic social media content and demanded an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Hindus. Many users also gave calls to boycott Swiggy and all those apps that disrespect, mock Hindu religion, and tradition and share Hinduphobic content.

These three fat asses are responsible for the so-called creativity.@harshamjty have some shame! pic.twitter.com/ancorJVUm6 — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 9, 2024

Facing massive backlash for its post, Swiggy deleted the controversial post, however, several users asserted that deleting the post would not suffice and it should apologise for the post.

Sharing a screenshot of Swiggy’s now-deleted post, an X user wrote, “A Hinduphobic tweet by @Swiggy once again. They’ve deleted the tweet but that’s not good enough. @Swiggy you need to post an apology!! Boycott businesses that spread Hindu hate in the name of marketing!”

A Hinduphobic tweet by @Swiggy once again.



They've deleted the tweet but that's not good enough.@Swiggy you need to post an apology!!



Boycott businesses that spread Hindu hate in the name of marketing! pic.twitter.com/W4vqS6KSeF — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) July 9, 2024

Another user lamented that there is nothing as easy as making fun of Hindus in India.

The user wrote, “There is nothing as easy as making fun of Hindus in India! @Swiggy. Just like they make money from Hindus and make fun of our faith because Hindus are tolerant, if they had made a green vegetable wear a cap, they would have been chased and beaten on the streets till now”

Finally #HinduPhobicSwiggy Has Deleted Its Tweet, But We Also Want An Apology From @Swiggy. pic.twitter.com/Gv3YMitwee — Apurva Singh (@iSinghApurva) July 9, 2024

Hurt by the controversial post, several X users have also started to trend a few hashtags against the food delivery app.