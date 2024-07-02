Hours after Rahul Gandhi made communally divisive comments about the Hindu community, misled the nation about the Agniveer scheme and peddled lies about the Modi government in the Parliament, the Speaker expunged some of his comments on Monday (1st July).

As per reports, the expunged remarks of the Congress scion from the Parliamentary proceedings include falsehoods about BJP treating minorities unfairly, fearmongering about the NEET exam and Agniveer scheme and vicious targeting of businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

On Monday (1st July), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Agniveer scheme was not meant for the Indian army but for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). During his 1.5-hour-long speech on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he also claimed that Agniveers are not eligible for death benefits.

Rahul Gandhi's lies on Agniveer is exposed by Rajnath Singh ji.



This is what called Instant fact check!

Rahul Gandhi, who is now the leader of the Opposition, had claimed that the Modi government treated Agniveers as ‘use and throw labourers’ and did not provide the status of a shaheed (martyr) on being killed in action.

“That house will not get pension and compensation (death benefits),” he alleged. However, as usual, the claims of the Congress scion are not rooted in truth.

Under the Agniveer scheme [pdf], a jawan is entitled to a one-time ex gratia payment of ₹44 lakhs, besides an insurance cover of ₹48 lakhs. His family will also receive full pay for the period unserved up to 4 years, including the Seva Nidhi fund (interest + contribution made by the government).

Screengrab of the Agniveer scheme death benefits

In case a jawan dies in service while not on duty, he will receive insurance cover of ₹48 lakhs and the amount accumulated in the Seva Nidhi fund (interest + government contribution).

During the debate in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had objected, “I would request the Leader of the Parliament to not mislead the nation by making false statements.” However, Rahul Gandhi kept on insisting that he was speaking the truth.

Times Now Navbharat reached out to the family of an Agniveer, who was martyred in Siachen. His father confirmed that he has received a compensation of ₹1,10,00,000.

Rahul Gandhi targets Hindu community

During his speech in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi made communally divisive remarks against the Hindu community.

He claimed that those who called themselves Hindus only talked about violence, hatred, and untruth, triggering PM Modi to intervene over his remarks.

“All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…” Rahul Gandhi was heard saying.

Calling entire Hindu society violent is disgusting : PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi



He is taking open stand for Hindus from parliament

His hateful remarks forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, who said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”

Following a heated exchange between the Opposition and the ruling NDA’s MPs, Union Minister Amit Shah called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Congress scion fearmongers about NEET

Rahul Gandhi also did not leave any stone unturned to spread canards about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an exam which is required to secure admission to medical school.

Amid the ongoing controversy, the Congress scion claimed, “NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exam. Their family supports them financially and emotionally. And the truth is NEET students now do not believe in the exam.”

He further alleged, “Because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people.”

Rahul Gandhi Ji raised the issue of NEET students in Lok Sabha.



NTA scam benefited wealthy students while pushing hardworking, economically weaker students out of the system.

The government must listen to their pain.



The government must listen to their pain. #RENEET pic.twitter.com/dr89kO415P — Varun Choudhary (@varunchoudhary2) July 1, 2024

“I have met NEET students and ever single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and create a passage for them to the system and is not designed to help poor students,” Rahul Gandhi brazened out.