Suspected TTP militants abduct three Pakistani Frontier Corps troops from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five troops killed in Waziristan: Details

On Tuesday (9th July), unidentified militants kidnapped three paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The soldiers were driving from Sor Qamar FC post to Tank Bazar when militants stopped them at a checkpoint between Kot Azam and Kot Qila. The militants abducted the three personnel and turned over their ATM and identification documents to the civilian driver, whose car they had hired.

These abducted troops were returning home for a vacation, the driver informed FC officials while turning over the soldiers’ possessions at Kor Qila. In a similar incident last month, 13 workers on electricity transmission lines were kidnapped by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the same area.

Meanwhile, five military personnel including one 24-year-old captain Osama Bin Arshad were killed while eleven others were injured in two attacks in South and North Waziristan.

In another incident, a cash van of a private security company carrying cash on Durban Road was hijacked, and four officials, including the driver, were kidnapped by unknown armed men near Sago. These unknown men are suspected to be the armed rebels of TTP.

