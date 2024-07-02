Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: At least 27, mostly women, killed in a stampede in Hathras

There was a stampede at the end of the satsang when hundreds of devotees tried to leave the venue together leading to a stampede.

In a tragic event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, at least 27 people, including 25 women were killed during a stampede at a religion event. The number of fatalities is expected to rise with several more people rushed to the hospital. The stampede took place during a Satsang for Sant Bhole Baba.

As per reports, a religious congregation was organised at Phulrai village in the district in which a large number of devotees were present. There was a stampede at the end of the congregation when hundreds of devotees tried to leave the venue together leading to a stampede.

“We have received 27 bodies, of which 25 are female and two are male. Some injured have also been taken to hospitals. We have heard that there was a stampede during a ‘satsang’ but don’t have too many more details,” said Chief Medical Officer, Etah, Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi while speaking to the media.

Three children are also said to be killed in the stampede, the heartrending visuals of which went viral on Social media.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the tragedy and has set up a committee to investigate the incident. The panel has been formed which will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Agra) and the Aligarh Commissioner. 

