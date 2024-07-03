A day after a woman along with a man was flogged in public by a local Trinamool Congress functionary in the name of ‘summary Justice’ in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, a similar case was reported from the Phulbari area of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. According to Indian Express, the woman reportedly died by suicide after she was beaten up by a group of people from her village panchayat in the Phulbari area. The incident took place in Bogravita panchayat on June 29.

The woman’s husband said, “My wife ended her life by drinking some poisonous substance after some women from the village beat her up in front of the panchayat. I complained to the police that my wife died because of these women as she could not bear the humiliation of being summoned to the kangaroo court and being beaten up publicly.”

The woman allegedly had an extramarital affair with a youth and disappeared from her home ten days prior. Her husband then went to the New Jalpaiguri police station and reported her missing. However, she returned him last Saturday.

After she returned, local women publicly abused and beat her, questioning her character. Her husband was also attacked when he attempted to step in. According to the complaint, the woman was not able to bear the humiliation and ended her life by consuming poison on Monday, July 1.

Victim’s husband accuses Panchayat head and TMC leader for the incident

The deceased woman’s husband was also quoted as saying by Indian Express that after his wife returned, the panchayat head and TMC leader Malati Roy, along with her husband Shankar Roy, called them for a meeting.

When they arrived, Roy’s supporters allegedly attacked both him and his wife. Malati and Shankar Roy denied these allegations, asserting they did not hold a kangaroo court.

“They were to file a police complaint but they instead came to the panchayat. This woman had earlier eloped with another youth. It was probably due to this that their neighbours called and beat her up. We were not even present there. I reached there when the meeting was going on and the woman said she was going to the washroom. After a while we came to know that she drank acid,” Shankar Roy was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, New Jalpaiguri police station Officer Incharge Nirmal Das said, “Based on two complaints, one by the deceased’s husband and her brother, four persons have been arrested.”

Bahubali leader ‘JCB’ Tajemul kicks, assaults woman and man with sticks during Taliban-style ‘Insaf Sabha’ in Chopra, West Bengal

This case comes a day after a woman’s Taliban-style public flogging in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district by a TMC leader’s close aide. It all started on Sunday (30th June) when a video shared by CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim, in which a local Bahubali leader Tajemul is seen assaulting a married woman and a man lying helplessly on the road in the name of ‘summary Justice’ is doing rounds on social media. Sharing the video of the assault, CPI(M) leader and Former Rajya Sabha MP Salim alleged that the main accused seen in the video is a local TMC goon who goes by the nickname ‘JCB’. As the video went viral, a public outcry ensued, with many taking to social media to express their anger and demand justice for the victim. Notably, the police arrested the perpetrator Tajemul alias JCB.