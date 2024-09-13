Friday, September 13, 2024
HomeCrimeAhmedabad: Mohammed Shehbaz arrested in train theft is also involed in 'Love Jihad' case,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ahmedabad: Mohammed Shehbaz arrested in train theft is also involed in ‘Love Jihad’ case, has trapped 24 women using matrmonial sites pretending to be ‘Harshit Chaudhary’

Meghalsinh Parmar
Ahmedabad: Mohammed Shehbaz arrested in train theft is also involed in 'Love Jihad' case, has cheated on 24 women using matrmonial sites, details
Image- OpIndia Gujarati
11

On 31st August, Ahmedabad Police arrested one individual identified as Mohammad Shehbaz in the case of theft on a Vande Bharat train in Gujarat. Now it has come to the fore that he is also involved in a ‘Love Jihad’ case. According to the initial reports, he is believed to have used a false Hindu name to trap and marry a Hindu girl. The Aligarh Police had booked the accused in the case and now he has been handed over to the Ahmedabad Police.

It is worth noting that Shahbaz was detained by Ahmedabad police on 31st August in connection with a theft on the Vande Bharat train. A fake ID card bearing the name ‘Major Harshit Chaudhary’ was also discovered in his possession. Shehbaz is a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He not only created a fake Aadhaar card with a Hindu name, but he also preserved a false army officer card despite not being in the army. When the police arrested him and interrogated him further, they discovered that he had used his false identity to deceptively maary a Hindu woman.

The accused is believed to have stolen a trolley bag of one of the passengers from the Vande Bhart train. After reviewing the train’s CCTV footage and passenger chart, the police found that the accused had reserved a seat under the name ‘Harshit Manoj Singh Chaudhary’. The police followed him away and detained him, and when questioned, he confessed to having generated a bogus ID of ‘Harshit Chaudhary’. Furthermore, it was discovered that he had joined the Army in 2015 but was expelled from the Army being unfit as of June 2024.

Image- Dainik Bhasker

Further inquiry revealed that Shehbaz utilized a fake Aadhaar card with a Hindu identity, a PAN card, and a false ID card of an army major for railway and plane travel. Not only that, but he also entrapped a Hindu girl originally from Jharkhand by adopting a Hindu identity. A case has been filed against him in Aligarh in this regard.

Image- Dainik Bhasker

One of the women called the police amid the investigation and exposed the accused

In a conversation with OpIndia, PI H Garhvi said that during the interrogation one of the women called him. The woman told the police that Harshit Chaudhary was her husband and had not returned home for a long time. So he called his (accused’s) phone number. The police later told the girl that the person she believed to be her husband was actually not Harshit but Mohammad Shehbaz. The girl eventually said that she never knew that the man she had married was a Muslim. She then lodged a complaint against Shehbaz at a police station in Aligarh.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the girl went to Aligarh’s Banna Devi police station and lodged a complaint on September 8th. She said in the complaint that she originally hails from Chaibasa in Jharkhand. Mohammad Shehbaz contacted her through shaadi.com and identified himself as ‘Harshit Chowdhury’, claiming to be an army man. He also created a fake Aadhaar card and an ID card of an Army major to obtain the woman’s trust.

After that, Shehbaz called the girl to Aligarh and got married to her as per Hindu rituals on March 5th, 2023 in a temples and then took a rented house in Aligarh and made the girl stay there.

The girl said in the police complaint that after marriage, Shehbaz’s behavior changed and he left her alone. He told her that he wasn’t allowed to go on leave by the Army authorities. In addition, she said that he forcefully established sexual relations with her and threatened to kill her if she refused. Further, during the police investigation, it was found that Shehbaz is already married and that he has two children.

Bank account seized, IT officials informed

The Aligarh Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and now he has been handed over to the Ahmedabad Police. As per the police, he had cheated on 24 women from different parts of the country using fake Hindu identities. He met working women on social media sites or matrimonial sites and then forced them to have sexual relations. He then used to loot the women monetarily. The police exposed this modus operandi of the accused during the investigation to which the latter gave confirmation.

The Police further investigated the bank accounts of the accused to discover that he had used a fake Hindu identity to create an account. The police also found that large monetary transactions had recently happened through the account. The bank accounts have been seized and the IT officials have been informed.

The police said that since he was in the Army, he knew all the etiquette which helped him gain the trust of the victim women. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Meghalsinh Parmar
Meghalsinh Parmar
A Journalist. Deputy Editor- OpIndia Gujarati. Not an author but love to write.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in Delhi liquor scam case with conditions, plea challenging legality of arrest dismissed: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal been directed to appear before the trial court, surrender his passport and refrain from making public statements about the case.
News Reports

Another attack of short seller Hindenburg against Adani Group falls flat, Indian conglomerate says no proceedings ongoing in Swiss court

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Group has rejected and denied "baseless allegations" over reports concerning the freezing of some funds in Swiss bank accounts. The Business conglomerate asserted that it has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of the company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority.

How Sitaram Yechuri with UPA govt’s push played key role in bringing Nepal under communist rule and world’s only Hindu monarchy became a ‘secular...

Mamata Banerjee accuses protesting medics of wanting to grab power after they refuse meeting without livestreaming, says she would have resigned if they wanted...

CJI DY Chandrachud led bench allows Dhol Tasha celebration in Pune during Ganpati Visarjan, overturns NGT order that put restrictions

Daughter-in-law is not ‘family’: Karnataka HC rejects woman’s plea to read down civil services compassionate appointment rule

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in Delhi liquor scam case with conditions, plea challenging legality of arrest dismissed: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Another attack of short seller Hindenburg against Adani Group falls flat, Indian conglomerate says no proceedings ongoing in Swiss court

OpIndia Staff -

How Sitaram Yechuri with UPA govt’s push played key role in bringing Nepal under communist rule and world’s only Hindu monarchy became a ‘secular...

Rukma Rathore -

Mamata Banerjee accuses protesting medics of wanting to grab power after they refuse meeting without livestreaming, says she would have resigned if they wanted...

OpIndia Staff -

US is ready to offer F-16 fighter jets to India, depends on Indian Air Force what they want: Major General with US Pacific Air...

ANI -

CJAR condemns CJI Chandrachud for inviting PM Modi to his residence for Ganesh puja, has office in same Prashant Bhushan premises where Delhi anti-Hindu...

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Ports signs agreement for major berth at Kandla port, company’s 95% acquisition of Gopalpur port also gets Odisha cabinet nod

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Several cops and an officer injured in mob attack during eviction drive on encroached land, two attackers Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali killed...

OpIndia Staff -

CJI DY Chandrachud led bench allows Dhol Tasha celebration in Pune during Ganpati Visarjan, overturns NGT order that put restrictions

OpIndia Staff -

Shimla illegal mosque: Following massive protests, Muslim side asks administration to seal the unauthorised structure, says will demolish it after court order

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com