Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to punish illegal immigrants coming to India from Bangladesh, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government on Monday (23rd September) lodged a ‘strong protest’ over his remarks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh labelled the remarks of Amit Shah, targeted at infiltrators, as ‘highly deplorable’.

It intentionally conflated immigrants from Bangladesh, entering India illegally, to legal Bangladeshi nationals in a bid to misquote the Indian Minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh handed a ‘protest note’ to the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka.

“The Ministry conveyed its serious reservation, deep sense of hurt and extreme displeasure and called upon the Government of India to advise the political leaders to refrain from making such objectionable and unacceptable remarks,” it brazened out.

Muhammad Yunus-led interim government also claimed that the remarks made by Amit Shah somehow ‘undermined mutual respect and understanding between India and Bangladesh.

Actual remarks of Amit Shah and the context

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Girdh and Sahibganj in Jharkhand on Friday (20th September) to address public meetings, ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

During the meeting, he reflected on the growing influx of infiltrators in Jharkhand and the changing population demographics. This is line with the affidavit filed by the Centre with the Jharkhand High Court earlier this month.

During his speech, Amit Shah pointed out, “If infiltration remains unchecked, illegal immigrants will become the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 25-30 years.” He asked, “Do you want Girdh to be filled with infiltrators?”

“Can Hemant Soren stop it? Will Congress stop this influx of illegal infiltration? How can they do it? These infiltrators happen to be the vote bank of JNM and Congress. If Jharkhand continues to be ruled by them, they will not allow deportation of illegal immigrants”, he was heard saying.

Amit Shah appealed to the people, “Change the government once in Jharkhand. I want to assure you that the BJP will drive out Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshis from Jharkhand, one by one.”

“They are destroying our culture. They are encroaching upon our land. They are engaging in fake marriages with our daughters. And they are killing opportunities for local employment. There is no place for illegal immigrants in Jharkhand,” he cautioned.

During the course of his speech in Sahibganj, Amit Shah promised to punish the infiltrators. “I would like to appeal to all of you to form a BJP government in Jharkhand and we will straighten out every single Bangladeshi intruder by hanging them upside down,” he assured.

As evident from the remarks of Amit Shah, he assured to take action against infiltrators creating a security threat to India. This is the stance of any self-respecting, sovereign nation that values territorial integrity and the rule of law.

There is nothing for Bangladesh to ‘object against him’ unless of course, it wants to facilitate the illegal entry of its citizens to India.