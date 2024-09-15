Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that even Britishers would not have thought that after 75 years of independence, there would come a ruler crueller than them.

Addressing the party workers at AAP office, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Thanks to the Almighty, thanks to those who prayed for me. Many of our leaders were in jail, and even now Satyendra Jain and Amanatullah Khan are in jail. I got too time in jail. I read many books in jail, read the Gita many times, and read another book, ‘Bhagat Singh Ki Jail Diary’. When Bhagat Singh was in jail, he wrote letters to several revolutionary friends and youths of the country. The British sent Bhagat Singh’s letters to his people.”

“75 years after the independence achieved after Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom, a revolutionary CM went to jail. I had written only one letter from jail and that was to LG that I am in jail and Atishi should be allowed to hoist the flag in my place. My letter did not reach me and instead, I was warned that if I wrote again, I would not be allowed to meet my family. Even the British had not thought that in independent India, there would be a bigger dictator than the British in this country. even Britisher wouldn’t have thought that there would come a crueller ruler than them,” said Kejriwal.

Citing an example of Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt’s friendship, Kejriwal said, “One day Sandeep Pathak went to meet me, he did not come to talk about romantics, he came to talk about political things and then after that, he was blacklisted from meeting me.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the only thing he has earned throughout his life is “honesty” and accused the BJP of framing false charges of corruption, theft, and deceiving the public.

Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) accused me of theft, corruption, deceiving Bharat Mata etc. I came to do something for my nation. When Lord Ram came after 14 years, Maa Sita had to give an ‘agnipariksha’, I am also ready to give my ‘agnipariksha’. The central government snatched my power by putting several laws. The only thing that I have earned in my life is honesty. Some people say that we will not be able to work because of restrictions imposed by the SC. Even they did not leave any stone unturned in imposing restrictions on us… If you think I am honest, vote for me in large numbers. I will sit on the CM’s chair only after being elected. The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections… Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that they sent him jail in a move to break Aam Aadmi Party.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “They sent me to jail because their goal was to break the AAP and the courage of Arvind Kejriwal… They thought they would break our party and form a government in Delhi after jailing me… But our party did not break… I did not resign from the jail because I wanted to protect the Constitution of India. I wanted to fail their formula… The SC asked the central government why a government cannot run from the jail… The SC proved that a government can run from jail…”

In a major move, Arvind Kejriwal said he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won’t sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him “honest.”

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don’t vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM.”

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

