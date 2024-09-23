On Monday (23rd September) morning, railway officials recovered iron rods from a railway track in Bathinda city of Punjab.

As per reports, the loco pilot of a freight train that was passing through the Bathinda-Delhi railway track applied brakes just in time and averted a major accident.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case in the matter and launched an investigation. While speaking about the matter, the Investigating officer said, “Early this morning at 3 am, a freight train was passing through the Bathinda-Delhi railway track.”

#WATCH | Bathinda, Punjab: Iron rods were recovered from the Bathinda-Delhi railway track in Bathinda yesterday



” However, due to the presence of iron rods placed in the middle of the tracks, the train did not receive a signal, resulting in a delay of several hours,” he added.

A total of 9 iron rods were recovered. The cops are now probing the conspiracy angle in the case.

Train derailment attempts in recent past

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday (22nd September) after a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found on the railway track in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Soon after spotting the cylinder on the track, the loco pilot promptly applied the brake to avert the incident.

Several such deliberate attempts have been made to derail trains in the past in several states.

On 31st August, a loco pilot averted a major train derailment and loss of life by promptly applying emergency brakes after the goods train he was operating collided with motorcycle scrap placed on the railway track in Rajasthan’s Baran district.

Initial reports indicated that an unidentified person had placed bike scrap on the railway track near Chachauda village in the Chhabra area.