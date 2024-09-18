Bhopal: ‘IT expert’ Qasim Rehman booked for raping a 3-year-old girl at school, incident came to light after the victim’s mother found injury marks on private parts

A 3-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by Qasim Rehman, an IT expert, inside the school premises. The incident came to the fore after the victim’s mother found several injury marks on the minor girl’s private parts. The mother filed a complaint with the school administration after the discovery of injury marks.

The school principal, however, refuted any complaints made to the administration. In a conversation with Times Now, the principal said, “We had no information about the rape case. We came to know through the police that an FIR has been filed against one of our school workers Qasim Rehman, who looks IT department.”

The accused, Qasim Rehman, has been arrested, and the case has been filed under the POSCO Act.

School Education Minister Udai Pratap Singh condemned the incident, stating, “This is concerning, and there is an urgent need to launch a campaign to raise awareness against such incidents.”

“The law is taking strict action in this case, and firm measures will be taken,” he added. Singh emphasized that the department is taking the incident in a Bhopal school very seriously.

“As the Education Minister, I am fully aware of the situation,” he said. Bhopal Police Commissioner Hari Narayan Chari confirmed the incident involving a 3-year-old girl and an IT expert at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.