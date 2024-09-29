Sunday, September 29, 2024
HomePoliticsTight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti's "crocodile tears" over...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti’s “crocodile tears” over Nasrallah’s killing

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday, stating that she stands with "the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief"

ANI
mehbooba mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Image Source: File Photo
0

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta lashed out at the People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning her ’empathy’ over the killing of the top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and termed it “crocodile tears”.

This came following Mufti cancelling her election campaign on Sunday for the third phase of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in “solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarallah.”

The former J-K Deputy Chief Minister further questioned the PDP chief on her silence on the “attacks and killings” of Hindus in Bangladesh and said that one should speak on the “lines of humanity.”

“Why does Hassan Nasarallah’s death pain Mehbooba Mufti? When Hindus in Bangladesh are attacked and killed, they are tight-lipped. Today, when the commander of Hezbollah gets killed, they cancel the campaigning for one day. These are crocodile tears and people understand the intent behind this. This kind of conspiracy will lead to nothing; we should speak on the lines of humanity,” he said.

Earlier, BJP leader and spokesperson Altaf Thakur also attacked Mufti over the issue and said she was playing her “religious card” and an “election stunt” for doing appeasement.

“Nowhere in the world should there be wars…Mehbooba Mufti is playing a religious card. It is an election stunt. I also condemn any kind of war in the world. There is a style of how Mufti Ji does appeasement,” Thakur said.

Earlier on Saturday, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday, stating that she stands with “the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief” following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing stating, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.”

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has spiralled in the region with repeated strikes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. The escalating situation in the Middle East has raised concerns, following which many players have called for a ceasefire.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Cattle head found in Durga Puja pandal, Suvendu Adhikari says accused are encouraged by radicals in Bangladesh trying to stop Hindu festival

OpIndia Staff -
"Buoyed by the activities of the radicalists in Bangladesh who are trying to repress the festivities surrounding the Durga Puja, miscreants in West Bengal are trying to imitate the same, in order to fan communal tensions and create an environment of intimidation and fear during the festive season," Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.
News Reports

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

OpIndia Staff -
During a JPC meeting on the Waqf Bill 2024, Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC MP Banerjee allegedly had Gulshan Foundation's Irfan Ali removed for supporting the bill.

Mint’s callous mockery: Author Nisha Susan downplays Tirupati Laddu row calling it mere adulteration, dehumanises a devotee mother’s story by asking if “she’s dead”

‘Activist’ Harsh Mander, who incited Muslims to riot during anti-CAA protests, cries foul after Income Tax Dept cancels tax exemption status of his outfit

Pakistani Muslim man, who lived in India for 22 years, dehumanised as kafir in his home country, wife says never faced hatred for being...

Bangladeshi cricket fan Tiger Robi, who made false claims of assault during Kanpur Test, deported from India; used medical visa to watch cricket matches

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Cattle head found in Durga Puja pandal, Suvendu Adhikari says accused are encouraged by radicals in Bangladesh trying to stop Hindu festival

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

OpIndia Staff -

Israel continues to hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, another top Hezbollah leader Nabil Qaouk killed in airstrike

OpIndia Staff -

US: Department of Justice sues Alabama for removing people having non-citizen identification numbers from voter list ahead of presidential polls

OpIndia Staff -

Waqf Amendment Bill: Joint Parliamentary Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad with various stakeholders, received suggestions from them

ANI -

PM Modi dedicates ₹11,200 crore worth projects in Maharashtra including Pune Metro’s new segment and Bidkin Industrial Area

ANI -

Mint’s callous mockery: Author Nisha Susan downplays Tirupati Laddu row calling it mere adulteration, dehumanises a devotee mother’s story by asking if “she’s dead”

Anurag -

Another road rage incident in Delhi: Police constable killed by a reckless driver, dragged on the road, accused flees

ANI -

‘Activist’ Harsh Mander, who incited Muslims to riot during anti-CAA protests, cries foul after Income Tax Dept cancels tax exemption status of his outfit

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Muslim man, who lived in India for 22 years, dehumanised as kafir in his home country, wife says never faced hatred for being...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com