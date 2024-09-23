A radical Christian priest named Ezra Sargunam, who regularly spewed vitriol against the Hindu community, died in Chennai on Sunday (22nd September) at the age of 86. He was suffering from prolonged illness.

Ezra Sargunam, who served as a Bishop at the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), was close to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its supremo M Karunanidhi and his son MK Stalin.

Following his death, Stalin remarked, “Closely associated with the Dravidian movement’s ideals, Bishop Ezra Sargunam had a close friendship and love for former chief minister M Karunanidhi. He used to participate in Christmas programmes with Kalaignar and me.”

“I cherish the moments when I shared my thoughts with him while participating in the welfare activities on his birthday. Archbishop Ezra Sargunam served as a trusted guide of the Christian people and earned the goodwill of all communities,” the DMK leader continued.

In June 2019, Ezra Sargunam was caught spewing hatred against the Hindu community. He had claimed that there was no religion called ‘Hinduism’ and threatened to assault the practitioner of the Faith.

“Punch on their (Hindus) face, let them bleed. Then make them understand the truth (Christianity),” the radical Bishop had infamously said.

He claimed that during the British era, the census officials were confused about the categorisation of Indians as Hindus. Ezra Sargunam alleged that a committee defined the identity ‘Hindu’ as someone who wasn’t a Muslim, Christian, Sikh or Buddhist.

According to him, a group of Brahmins at that time said that they wouldn’t accept scheduled castes and tribal people as Hindus but only as “good Brahmin”. He claimed that these Brahmins classified 50% of the country’s population as ‘not Hindu.’

Then, he went on to allege the ‘rise of Hindu Nationalism’ in India and lamented that everyone was supposedly being “Hinduised” for political gains. The radical Bishop then asserted that Hinduism is an “artificial religion”.

When Ezra Sargunam mocked Rajnikant

In November 2019, the controversial Christian priest mocked Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and claimed that the actor would keep talking about ‘entering politics’ until he is dead.

“He (Rajinikanth) will keep on speaking about his “Political Entry” till he goes to Coffin!” he was heard saying in a viral video.

He (Rajinikanth) will keep on speaking about his "Political Entry" till he goes to Coffin!



– Ezra Sargunam!



When the notorious bishop abused PM Modi

In December 2020, Ezra Sargunam was seen abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making distasteful remarks about the latter’s personal life.

He claimed that PM Modi had no right to rule India as he could not ‘live with his wife’ for even 7 days. “Can’t you live with your wife after marriage even for a week?! What merits do you have to rule this country?” the Christian priest brazened out.

“This fake man…We will be facing difficulties like these until this Modi is removed. He doesn’t know any difficulties. Only if he had raised children would he know the difficulties! We don’t even know with whom he lived! We are now stuck with him. Let us all pray to destroy him,” Sargunam had said.

Interestingly, he made the derogatory, personal remarks in the presence of MK Stalin and other opposition leaders.

The radical Bishop had falsely claimed that Prime Minister Modi helped loan defaulters flee India and was financially helping them through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bishop Ezra Sargunam!



Absolutely baseless and slanderous charges against PM Narendra Modi.



Says, Modi not only helps defaulters flee the country, also helps them financially through RBI.



When Ezra Sargunam admitted to converting Hindus and experienced thrashing

In an interview with a Christian prayer channel Jebam TV, the radical Bishop narrated his experience while attempting to convert Hindus during the Allahabad Kumbh Mela.

“A few decades ago, we went to Allahabad January mela (Kumbh) to spread the gospel among ignorant masses taking a dip in the Ganges. Their mental make-up is different. They tore up our books, and clothes, trampled us & beat us up very badly,” he lamented.

While studying at the Allahabad Bible Seminary during 1961-62, he along with some other students went to distribute religious literature to the pilgrims gathered on the banks of the Ganges for the Kumbh Mela.

A paragraph from www.ecionline.org narrating the incident

He was subsequently thrashed, chased away and was trampled upon by a stampede. Injured he had to walk back to his seminary for 15 miles as his companions left him in the heat of the moment. Poor Ezra was utterly dejected and had almost quit his mission.

The last rites of the radical Bishop is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (24th September).