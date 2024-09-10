Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who declined an invitation to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and called Hindus violent, on respiratory support, condition critical

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS's emergency department on August 19 after experiencing a high fever. According to a source cited by news agency PTI, he was hospitalized due to pneumonia, and his condition was not considered serious. The CPI(M) leader had also recently undergone cataract surgery.

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi last month, is currently on respiratory support, according to a statement from the party. The CPI(M) also mentioned that Yechury is receiving treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit for a severe respiratory tract infection.

“He is on respiratory support, and a team of doctors from various specialities is closely monitoring his condition, which is currently critical,” the party stated in a message on X.

Earlier this year, Yechury had declined an invitation to the hallowed consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, dismissing the sacred ritual as a state-sponsored event.

In 2019, Sitaram Yechury sparked controversy by stating that both the Ramayana and Mahabharata are full of violent episodes, questioning the idea that Hindus are inherently non-violent.

Speaking at an event, Yechury remarked, “The Ramayana and Mahabharata contain numerous instances of violence and warfare. How can one recite these epics as a pracharak and still claim Hindus are incapable of violence? What’s the reasoning behind saying that one religion engages in violence while Hindus do not?”

