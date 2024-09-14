Sunday, September 15, 2024
Delhi Police file FIR against unknown AAP workers for bursting firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail

A few days earlier, the Delhi government had announced a blanket ban on all types of firecrackers until 1st January 2025, as part of efforts to combat the annual winter surge in air pollution in the capital. 

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police book unknown AAP workers who burst firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail
Delhi Police book unknown AAP workers who burst firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail despite cracker ban (Image Source - Business Today, OpIndia Archive and PNGwing)
30

On Saturday (14th September 2024), the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown workers of the Aam Aadmi Party who celebrated the release of Delhi CM and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal from jail by bursting firecrackers outside his residence. The party workers have been booked suo motu by the police for bursting firecrackers in violation of Delhi government’s ban on fireworks. 

The development came days after Delhi’s AAP government had renewed the ban on firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festive season. A few days earlier, the Delhi government had announced a blanket ban on all types of firecrackers until 1st January 2025, as part of efforts to combat the annual winter surge in air pollution in the capital. 

State Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the ban, enforced under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, covers the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including “green” forecrackers.

Now on Saturday (14th September), an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station against unknown AAP workers who burst firecrackers yesterday to celebrate Kejriwal’s bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.  

The FIR NO. 462/2024 under section 223(B) of BNS has been filed based on the complaint given by Sub-Inspector (SI) Tarun Kumar. According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 06:45 PM on 13th September near 6 Flag Staff road, Civil Lines, Delhi Date. 

As per the FIR, when the officer reached near CM House in Civil Lines, Delhi, he heard the sound of firecrackers from among the large crowd present there. This caused a lot of air pollution. However, when he reached closer, the people in the crowd started running away and no one was seen bursting firecrackers. 

Some unknown people have caused air pollution by bursting firecrackers near 6 Flag staff road, Civil Lines, Delhi which is very harmful to the health of residents and other general public, the complaint in the FIR read. The unknown AAP workers who burst firecrackers have committed an offense under section 223(B) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). 

As per the FIR, SI Tarun Kumar will carry out the investigation of the case. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

