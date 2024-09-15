The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have formed a strategic alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, a statement by AIP said on Sunday.

A joint meeting of the two parties was held on Sunday, which was attended by AIP Supremo and Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, among other members. JEI leader Ghulam Qadir Wani and other prominent leaders of the party were also present for the meeting.

“In a significant political development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have come together in a strategic alliance to champion the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and Member of Parliament Er Rashid, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members also participated in the discussions,” said the statement.

The statement highlighted that both parties emphasised the need to work together in the interest of the people in the region and discussed the seat-sharing alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The statement said that AIP would be supporting JEI backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, while JEI will be supporting AIP candidates across Kashmir.

Both parties have agreed to a ‘friendly contest’ in the constituencies of Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, while unified support is to be extended in other constituencies.

Both parties have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support across the region, the statement said, “The leadership of both AIP and JEI have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other’s candidates, in line with the agreement. The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations.”

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards achieving a united front in the pursuit of peace, justice, and political empowerment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.

Moreover, Congress and the National Conference are also fighting the assembly polls in an alliance. While NC will contest 51 of 90 seats, Congress will fight 32 with the two parties also agreeing to a friendly contest on some seats. A few seats have been left for smaller allies.

These are the first assembly polls to be held in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting will take place on October 8.

