A case of conspiracy to convert under the guise of exorcism has come to light from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A Hindu woman has filed a complaint accusing the Maulvi of instigating her ailing husband not only to convert to Islam, but also for second marriage. The name of the accused Maulvi is Abdul Rehman. As per evidence, the victim has also presented the call recording of the Maulvi. On Thursday (19th September 2024), the police registered a case and arrested Abdul Rehman.

The incident is from Wave City police station area of ​​Ghaziabad district. Here, on Thursday, a Hindu woman lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, the victim said that the mental condition of her husband Shreesh Ojha was not good for a long time. After cheating him, Maulvi Abdul Rehman withdrew money from his account. After this, the Maulvi also sold Shreesh Ojha’s car. Abdul Rehman also got the money from the transaction transferred to his account.

The police subsequently registered a case and started investigation. Investigation revealed that Maulvi Abdul Rehman used to do exorcism and sell some medicines. By spreading superstition, he was trying to convert Hindus and extract money from them. Meanwhile, Shreesh Ojha and his wife came to him for treatment. Shreesh Ojha is the owner of an engineering consultancy firm named SS Associates. He makes maps of houses and buildings.

Shreesh Ojha’s wife has kidney problems. She is being treated through dialysis for a long time. His wife was not getting any benefit from this treatment, due to which Shreesh was very stressed. Maulvi Abdul Rehman took advantage of this problem of Shreesh. He claimed that Shreesh’s wife would be cured by exorcism. By deceiving the victim, the Maulvi extorted about Rs 7 lakh from Shreesh in the name of spiritual treatment in just 4-5 months.

Shreesh Ojha had already spent a lot of money on his wife’s treatment. To pay the Maulvi, he started selling his assets, including his car. After a few days, Maulvi Abdul Rehman started forcing the victim to sell his house as well. Meanwhile, the Maulvi also started instigating Shreesh to accept Islam. He used to say that this method is an easy way to get rid of all diseases. To succeed in his plans, the Maulvi started instigating Shreesh against his wife.

It is alleged that Abdul Rehman used to tell Shreesh that his wife is characterless. He was inciting the victim to leave his wife and children and convert to Islam. Abdul Rehman was also luring Shreesh to go for a second marriage. Meanwhile, seeing the condition of the troubled husband, Shreesh’s wife started keeping an eye on him. This vigilance worked and Shreesh’s wife got the audio recording of the Maulvi. She got enraged by the talks like accepting Islam and the talks of a second marriage.

Finally, the victim gave a complaint to the police and accused Maulvi Abdul Rehman of usurping her money and many other charges. The police have arrested Maulvi Abdul Rehman. Action has been taken against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. On Friday (20 September 2024), the police arrested Maulvi Abdul Rehman. He is originally a resident of Bulandshahr. Currently, 58-year-old Maulvi Abdul Rehman lived in Dhaulana in Hapur district. Investigation and other necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.