At a time when a Bengali Hindu minor student Utsav Mandal is battling for his life after Islamists brutally assaulted him in the presence of security forces on allegations of blasphemy, radical elements in Bangladesh have now painted a target on another Hindu boy named Kankan Biswas, citing his alleged insulting comments on Islam.

#Bangladesh



After Utsav Mondal, Islamists have found a new target in the #Jessore district.



Muslim students raised false blasphemy allegations against a Hindu student of ‘Jessore Science and Technology University’.



Muslim students alleged that Kankan Biswas insulted Islam… pic.twitter.com/EhlGbLA3zl — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) September 8, 2024

Notably, as per Bangladeshi media reports, students of Jessore University of Science and Technology held a protest march against a Hindu student named Kankan Biswas on Saturday. The protesting Muslim students demanded the trial of the Hindu student of the institute alleging that he insulted Islam.

As per reports, Biswas is a student in the 17-18 session of Biomedical Engineering Department of Jessore University of Science and Technology in Jerrore in Khulna. He is also the President of Sanatan Vidyathi Sangsad of the university.

On Saturday (7th September), several Muslim students staged a protest which started from the main gate of the university and ended in front of the administrative building. The demonstrators also submitted a memorandum to the registrar of the university demanding punishment for Kankan Biswas.

As per Bangladeshi media reports, the protesting students have claimed that it is urgent to punish the “radical Hindutva of Konkan Biswas, a student of the Biomedical Engineering department of the university”. In their memorandum, they have alleged that Biswas recently made an “unacceptable and obscene remark” about Islam on social media.

The protesters demanded his permanent expulsion accusing him of being a religious provocateur and obscene blasphemer. They lamented that such controversial comments on social media make them sad and common students don’t feel safe.

The protesting students also formed a human chain. They said that Kankan Biswas is a Kulangar (disgrace) in the history of the university. He made very offensive insults about Islam, which is very sad for us, they alleged.

They also lauded the so-called communal brotherhood in Bangladesh stating, “Muslims, Hindus, and Christians are living as brothers in Bangladesh. We will live as brothers in the future.” They also warned that after Biswas’ case, no one would dare to criticize any religion within the university premises in the future.

The Bangladeshi media further reported that the university’s General Sanatani’s Hindu student group expelled him in the wake of the complaint against Konkan Biswas on the 25th of August for alleged insulting comments on Islam. The media report also quoted them saying that if there is any punishment according to the Bangladesh Penal Code subject to proof of the truth of the allegations, they will have full support.

Utsav Mandal now booked under Cyber Security Act over alleged blasphemy

Furthermore, a Hindu teenage boy, Utsab Mandal, was brutally assaulted by a mob inside a police station in Khulna, Bangladesh, last week over an alleged blasphemy charge. He has now been booked under the contentious Cyber Security Act on the allegations of hurting religious sentiments. The case against the 15-year-old boy, who is undergoing treatment for injuries in the attack, was filed on 5th September at Khulna Sadar Police Station by a 42-year-old man identified as Nasir Uddin of Sher-e-Bangla Road. He is currently undergoing treatment, and will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.